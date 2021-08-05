Boruto Episode 210 spoilers are out with a new preview, know more on plot

Boruto Naruto Next Generations Episode 210 will release on Sunday on its regular schedule. The anime enthusiasts are eagerly waiting for the storyline to be out.

Boruto Naruto Next Generations Episode 210 has received the title "Clues to Kara." The official preview trailer teases Naruto Uzumaki, Shikamaru and others planning to find out the cult. Sarutobi and Yamanaka meet Naruto and Shikamaru. They said they want to know more information on the Kara organization.

Boruto Episode 210 also shows Sai and Shikamaru successfully infiltrating the cult. However, it remains to be seen if they can collect the necessary information about the cult and its connection to Kara.

In Boruto Episode 209, Kawaki witnesses Jigen dominating all the Shinobis in the village. Lord Seventh and Boruto got defeated by Jigen. However, Kawaki wakes up and realizes it was a dream. Besides, Kawaki is worried about Konohamaru. He is recovering slowly. Kawaki thinks it is his fault.

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is a Japanese anime series based on the manga series of the same name and is a spin-off of and sequel to Masashi Kishimoto's Naruto. It is produced by Pierrot and broadcast on TV Tokyo. Boruto Episode Boruto Episode 210 is directed by Nozomi Fukui and written by Masahiro Ōkubo.

Boruto follows the exploits of Naruto Uzumaki's son Boruto and his comrades from the Hidden Leaf Village's ninja academy while finding a path to follow once they grow up.

Boruto episode 210 is scheduled to release on August 8, 2021. The latest episode of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations airs every Sunday at 3:30 am EST. Like the previous installment, Boruto Naruto Next Generations Episode 209 can be watched on the official websites via AnimeLab, Crunchyroll, Funimation, and Hulu. Check out the trailer below.

