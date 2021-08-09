Left Menu

Neeraj Chopra's battle with obesity inspires Arjun Kapoor

After learning about Olympic gold medalist Neeraj Chopra's battle with obesity, actor Arjun Kapoor lauded the javelin thrower saying he is an inspiration to everyone.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 09-08-2021 13:22 IST
Neeraj Chopra's battle with obesity inspires Arjun Kapoor
After learning about Olympic gold medalist Neeraj Chopra's battle with obesity, actor Arjun Kapoor lauded the javelin thrower saying he is an inspiration to everyone. "Just battling obesity can be physically and mentally exhausting. This boy has not just overcome that, he has kept his eyes on the prize to ace an Olympic gold medal. Neeraj, you are such an inspiration to me and for the country," Arjun wrote on his Instagram Story.

For the unversed, Neeraj, who created history for India at the Tokyo Olympics by winning a gold medal, had an obese childhood. Reportedly, at the age of 13, he weighed more than 80 kgs. Like Neeraj, Arjun also struggled with obesity since childhood. A few days ago only, Arjun opened about his battle with obesity in an interview with the leading daily, wherein he said how his "underlying health condition has always made it a struggle for him to constantly stay a certain size".

Meanwhile, on the work front, Arjun will be seen sharing screen space with actors Saif Ali Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez and Yami Gautam in horror-comedy 'Bhoot Police'. (ANI)

