Bihar's Green Heartbeat: Promoting Terminalia Arjuna Cultivation
The Bihar government plans to promote the cultivation of 'terminalia arjuna,' a medicinal plant used for heart ailments, with a comprehensive plan focusing on north Bihar. This initiative aims to generate employment, provide farmers with additional income, and set up small processing units for value-added products.
The Bihar government is on the brink of finalizing an extensive plan to boost the cultivation of 'terminalia arjuna,' a widely recognized medicinal plant in Ayurveda for heart-related treatments. State Health Minister Mangal Pandey revealed this initiative in response to a motion in the assembly.
The government, collaborating with various departments, aims to concentrate efforts on north Bihar, promoting cultivation to leverage the plant's bioactive compounds like antioxidants and anti-inflammatory agents. 'Terminalia arjuna' not only holds significant medicinal value but is also seen as a boon for employment and income for local farmers.
Opposition party members, including BJP MLA Maithili Thakur, emphasized the plant's abundance in the Alinagar constituency. She urged for the establishment of district-level processing units to prevent the outflow of raw materials, advocating for the production of finished medicinal products like tablets and supplements.
