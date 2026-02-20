Left Menu

Bihar's Green Heartbeat: Promoting Terminalia Arjuna Cultivation

The Bihar government plans to promote the cultivation of 'terminalia arjuna,' a medicinal plant used for heart ailments, with a comprehensive plan focusing on north Bihar. This initiative aims to generate employment, provide farmers with additional income, and set up small processing units for value-added products.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 20-02-2026 16:56 IST | Created: 20-02-2026 16:56 IST
Bihar's Green Heartbeat: Promoting Terminalia Arjuna Cultivation
  • Country:
  • India

The Bihar government is on the brink of finalizing an extensive plan to boost the cultivation of 'terminalia arjuna,' a widely recognized medicinal plant in Ayurveda for heart-related treatments. State Health Minister Mangal Pandey revealed this initiative in response to a motion in the assembly.

The government, collaborating with various departments, aims to concentrate efforts on north Bihar, promoting cultivation to leverage the plant's bioactive compounds like antioxidants and anti-inflammatory agents. 'Terminalia arjuna' not only holds significant medicinal value but is also seen as a boon for employment and income for local farmers.

Opposition party members, including BJP MLA Maithili Thakur, emphasized the plant's abundance in the Alinagar constituency. She urged for the establishment of district-level processing units to prevent the outflow of raw materials, advocating for the production of finished medicinal products like tablets and supplements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India's Blue Tigresses Aim for World Cup Glory in AFC Women's Asian Cup

India's Blue Tigresses Aim for World Cup Glory in AFC Women's Asian Cup

 India
2
India Backs Two-State Solution: Stance on Palestine-Israel Conflict

India Backs Two-State Solution: Stance on Palestine-Israel Conflict

 India
3
Pakistan Set for Crucial ODI Series in Bangladesh Ahead of 2027 World Cup

Pakistan Set for Crucial ODI Series in Bangladesh Ahead of 2027 World Cup

 Pakistan
4
Market Jitters: Inflation Concerns and Economic Slowdown Rattle Stocks

Market Jitters: Inflation Concerns and Economic Slowdown Rattle Stocks

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI reinforces supply chains amid global disruptions: Lessons from China

AI is a double-edged sword for digital privacy

Gender equality and social integration shape clean energy progress

Dialogue-based AI coaching increases ethical awareness in universities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026