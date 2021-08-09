Crash Landing on You Season 2’s renewal status, what are the possibilities?

The South Korean drama Crash Landing on You premiered on Netflix in 2019 and became one of the highest-rated shows at that time. Since then, global South Korean series fans are pondering over whether there would be Crash Landing on You Season 2 (CLOY Season 2).

Crash Landing on You has already become the highest-rated tvN drama and the third highest-rated South Korean TV drama in cable television history. Allure Korea chose Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin as 'Couple of the Year' of 2020. The demand for the second season is severe across the world, which compelled fans to launch a petition in order to pressurize the creators to work on another season.

The petition to renew Crash Landing on You Season 2 reveals three important demands – Reunion between Se-Ri, Ri Jeong-hyuk, and the NK soldiers, Korean Reunification, and Se-Ri & Ru Jeong-hyuk getting married and starting a family.

Besides, after the series ended, fans were delighted after hearing Crash Landing on You stars Son Ye-jin and Hyun Bin were dating. The agencies of both Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin went ahead by addressing the report in accepting that they have positive feelings for each other.

Many fans may not know that Crash Landing on You helped in reviving the Hallyu wave in Japan that dwindled for years. Son Ye-jin and Hyun Bin-starring series continue stealing Netflix viewers' hearts in Japan. Watching this Crash Landing on You has become a syndrome in Japan despite her worsening relationship with South Korea.

According to a report by Film Daily, if Crash Landing on You returns with Season 2, the plot is expected to center around the themes of political unrest between North and South Korea. It would be interesting to see how the director builds the love story in the backdrop of socio-political tensions between North and South Korea.

