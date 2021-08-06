Vagabond Season 2’s possibility revealed with many untold stories to say

After the K-drama Vagabond aired on SBS TV from September 20 to November 23, 2019, fans are ardently waiting for the Vagabond Season 2 with the leads Lee Seung-gi and Bae Suzy.

Vagabond is a complete package of crime, thrill, action, suspense, romance, and adventure. The premiere marked the highest viewership ratings in its time slot across all public broadcast networks. It was consistently included as one of the topmost searched dramas in South Korea since its premiere, subsequently ranking first in the list until its finale.

The South Korean series won the SBS Drama Awards of 2019. The 'While You Were Sleeping' actress Bae Suzy won the same award in the category of Top Excellence Award in Miniseries (female). The series was made with a budget of 25 billion South Korean won.

Vagabond Season 2 is yet to announce, but according to a production insider, the K-drama could be returned with a second season, reported Uniforumtz. However, the series can return, because Vagabond's first season left many unanswered questions to be solved in Season 2.

Vagabond Season 2 may reveal the names of the mastermind behind the plane crash. We can also see a loving relationship between Go Hae-ri and Cha Dal-gun.

Moreover, Lee Seung-gi, who portrays Cha Dal-gun stated that Vagabond is a popular series and it has many untold stories to say. So he is expecting Vagabond Season 2.

At the end of Vagabond Season 1, Lee Seung-gi told to Alkpop, "When you watch the end of season 1, there's no way that the story just ends there, without season 2. When you watch American dramas, many of them end similarly, leaving you going, 'Huh?'. I think the possibility of season 2 depends on the viewers, and of course on business matters. If the opportunity arises, I would like to [work on season 2]."

Vagabond follows the story of a stuntman Cha Dal-gun (Lee Seung-gi), who takes care of his orphaned nephew Cha Hoon (Moon Woo-jin). Hoon went on a field trip to Morocco. Before the plane takes off, he sends a video to his uncle. But Dal-gun watches a report of the same plane crash, which Cha Hoon has boarded. Later it was found that the B357 plane crash is not an accident rather it was a planned incident.

Cha Dal-gun gets help from Go Hae-ri (played by Bae Suzy), a covert operative for the National Intelligence Service. While the investigation gets deeper, they both fall in love. Vagabond Season 2 may reveal the names of all the culprits of the plane crash. Additionally, Season 2 could be built upon the love angle of Bae Suzy and Lee Seung-gi.

Currently, there is no official confirmation for Vagabond Season 2. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on K-dramas.

