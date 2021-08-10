Left Menu

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II to headline Warner Bros' 'By All'

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 10-08-2021 12:26 IST | Created: 10-08-2021 12:26 IST
Actor Yahya Abdul-Mateen II will star in ''By All'', described as a dystopian crime thriller to be directed by Steve Caple Jr.

Warner Bros, the studio behind DC's ''Aquaman'' film franchise which stars Abdul-Mateen as David Kane / Black Manta, has bought the rights to the movie.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, ''By All'' was being developed by Legendary Entertainment and the Gotham Group as a potential franchise launchpad for the actor.

The plot begins in the aftermath of a tragic event and follows Donte, a man struggling to make ends meet who is forced to go on the run in a world without police, where justice is crowd-sourced.

Caple, who directed ''Creed II'' for Warners, will also produce the upcoming film alongside Legendary's Mary Parent and Alex Garcia, and Gotham Group's Ellen Goldsmith-Vein and Eric Robinson.

Juel Taylor and Tony Rettenmaier, who wrote the script and the short story on which ''By All'' is based, will produce as well. Jennifer Levine is attached to executive produce the film.

Besides ''Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom'' for which Abdul-Mateen is currently shooting in London, the actor has an entire line-up with Warners including ''Matrix 4''; ''Furiosa'', the prequel to ''Mad Max'', and ''Emergency Contact''.

