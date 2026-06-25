Appeals Court Blocks DOJ Access to Michigan Voter Rolls, Strikes Blow to Federal Oversight Efforts

A U.S. appeals court delivered a significant ruling on Wednesday by upholding a decision that blocks the Justice Department from accessing Michigan’s voter rolls. This decision represents a setback for the Trump administration's attempts to increase the federal government's involvement in state-run elections.

The ruling, issued by the Cincinnati-based 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, comes as the Republican Party, led by President Donald Trump, faces pivotal midterm elections. The administration has argued that access to voter rolls is crucial to ensuring ineligible voters are removed, though the court disagreed.

Judge Hala Jarbou highlighted that the voter rolls are not among the documents the federal government can demand under the Civil Rights Act of 1960, aimed at combating racial discrimination. This interpretation upholds states' rights and reinforces voter privacy protections, amidst concerns about potential disenfranchisement.