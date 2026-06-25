Appeals Court Blocks DOJ Access to Michigan Voter Rolls, Strikes Blow to Federal Oversight Efforts

A U.S. appeals court has upheld a decision preventing the Justice Department from accessing Michigan's voter rolls, challenging the Trump administration's federal election oversight efforts. The ruling maintains that voter rolls are not covered under the Civil Rights Act, protecting states' control over election administration and voter privacy rights.

Devdiscourse News Desk | A Us Appeals Court On Wednesday Upheld A Court Order Blocking The Justice Department From Obtaining Michigans Voter Rolls | Updated: 25-06-2026 00:39 IST | Created: 25-06-2026 00:39 IST
Appeals Court Blocks DOJ Access to Michigan Voter Rolls, Strikes Blow to Federal Oversight Efforts
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A U.S. appeals court delivered a significant ruling on Wednesday by upholding a decision that blocks the Justice Department from accessing Michigan’s voter rolls. This decision represents a setback for the Trump administration's attempts to increase the federal government's involvement in state-run elections.

The ruling, issued by the Cincinnati-based 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, comes as the Republican Party, led by President Donald Trump, faces pivotal midterm elections. The administration has argued that access to voter rolls is crucial to ensuring ineligible voters are removed, though the court disagreed.

Judge Hala Jarbou highlighted that the voter rolls are not among the documents the federal government can demand under the Civil Rights Act of 1960, aimed at combating racial discrimination. This interpretation upholds states' rights and reinforces voter privacy protections, amidst concerns about potential disenfranchisement.

TRENDING

1
Faster Mental Health Support Reaches More New Zealanders

Faster Mental Health Support Reaches More New Zealanders

New Zealand
2
Young SAPS Officer Inspires Through Service and Growth

Young SAPS Officer Inspires Through Service and Growth

South Africa
3
Automakers could halt car sales in California without delay in vehicle tracking law

Automakers could halt car sales in California without delay in vehicle track...

United States
4
Google's YouTube settles case over social media harm to children

Google's YouTube settles case over social media harm to children

United States

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Climate Shock, Empty Credit, No Land: Africa’s Women Farmers Face Triple Threat

Why Measles Campaigns in Africa Need Better Data, Targeting and Follow-Up

Electric Vehicles in South Africa: Promise, Power Gaps and the Road to Grid Readiness

Why the Next Global Food Crisis Could Begin With a Geopolitical Threat

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026