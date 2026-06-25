Fatal Tesla Crash Sparks Investigations and Lawsuit in Texas

The National Transportation Safety Board Said Wednesday It Will Investigate Last Weeks Crash Of A Tesla Model That Struck A Home At High Speed In Katy

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) announced an investigation into a deadly crash involving a Tesla Model 3 in Katy, Texas. The incident, which occurred last week, resulted in the death of 76-year-old Martha Avila after the vehicle careened into her home.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) is also probing the crash to determine the involvement of Tesla's Autopilot system. The victim's family has filed a lawsuit against Tesla, claiming gross negligence and product defects contributed to Avila's wrongful death.

Tesla's involvement in numerous investigations regarding their driver assistance systems has raised broader safety concerns. In March, the NHTSA expressed worries about the Full Self-Driving system's ability to detect obstacles in low visibility, prompting a recall of 2 million vehicles.