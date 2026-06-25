The White House Is Planning To Seek More Than Billion In New Funds From Congress To Address The Widening Ebola Virus Outbreak As Soon As Wednesday

The White House is gearing up to seek more than $1.4 billion from Congress to tackle the expanding Ebola outbreak. According to an official within the Trump administration, the funds are crucial for managing the crisis, with $800 million earmarked for a quarantine center in Kenya and other humanitarian efforts.

Additional funding includes $500 million for global health security measures to avert the virus’s spread to the U.S., along with $90 million for diplomatic efforts. Notably, the funding request comes at a time when the Democratic Republic of Congo faces an outbreak of the rare Bundibugyo strain, spurring U.S. calls for a stronger European response.

The rapid spread of Ebola has intensified scrutiny and criticism over U.S. policy, especially after its previous cuts to international health aid. Washington has pledged significant financial resources yet faces criticism for a contentious quarantine center in Kenya. Meanwhile, travel bans for non-citizens from affected regions highlight the urgency of containment efforts.