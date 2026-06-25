U.S. Seeks $1.4 Billion to Combat Ebola Crisis

The White House is planning to request over $1.4 billion from Congress to address the ongoing Ebola outbreak, focusing on humanitarian efforts, global health security, and diplomatic measures. The funding aim is to combat the threat the Bundibugyo strain poses, with plans including a quarantine center in Kenya.

Devdiscourse News Desk | The White House Is Planning To Seek More Than Billion In New Funds From Congress To Address The Widening Ebola Virus Outbreak As Soon As Wednesday | Updated: 25-06-2026 00:42 IST | Created: 25-06-2026 00:42 IST
U.S. Seeks $1.4 Billion to Combat Ebola Crisis
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The White House is gearing up to seek more than $1.4 billion from Congress to tackle the expanding Ebola outbreak. According to an official within the Trump administration, the funds are crucial for managing the crisis, with $800 million earmarked for a quarantine center in Kenya and other humanitarian efforts.

Additional funding includes $500 million for global health security measures to avert the virus’s spread to the U.S., along with $90 million for diplomatic efforts. Notably, the funding request comes at a time when the Democratic Republic of Congo faces an outbreak of the rare Bundibugyo strain, spurring U.S. calls for a stronger European response.

The rapid spread of Ebola has intensified scrutiny and criticism over U.S. policy, especially after its previous cuts to international health aid. Washington has pledged significant financial resources yet faces criticism for a contentious quarantine center in Kenya. Meanwhile, travel bans for non-citizens from affected regions highlight the urgency of containment efforts.

TRENDING

1
Faster Mental Health Support Reaches More New Zealanders

Faster Mental Health Support Reaches More New Zealanders

New Zealand
2
Young SAPS Officer Inspires Through Service and Growth

Young SAPS Officer Inspires Through Service and Growth

South Africa
3
Automakers could halt car sales in California without delay in vehicle tracking law

Automakers could halt car sales in California without delay in vehicle track...

United States
4
Google's YouTube settles case over social media harm to children

Google's YouTube settles case over social media harm to children

United States

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Climate Shock, Empty Credit, No Land: Africa’s Women Farmers Face Triple Threat

Why Measles Campaigns in Africa Need Better Data, Targeting and Follow-Up

Electric Vehicles in South Africa: Promise, Power Gaps and the Road to Grid Readiness

Why the Next Global Food Crisis Could Begin With a Geopolitical Threat

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026