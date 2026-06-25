Brazilian Sisters Unveil the Secret to Longevity

Three Brazilian sisters with a combined age of 316 have been declared the oldest living trio by Guinness. The DNA Longevo Project aims to uncover the secret to their longevity by comparing their DNA to others, hoping to identify protective genes. Lifestyle factors and community support also play a role.

Devdiscourse News Desk | What Is The Secret To A Long Life Three Brazilian Sisters With A Combined Age Of | Updated: 25-06-2026 01:01 IST | Created: 25-06-2026 01:01 IST
Brazilian Sisters Unveil the Secret to Longevity
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A trio of Brazilian sisters, with a combined age of 316, have been recognized by Guinness World Records as the oldest living trio of siblings. The DNA Longevo Project, led by scientist Mayana Zatz from the University of Sao Paulo, seeks to unravel the mystery of their longevity.

The study involves comparing these long-lived individuals with those who experience frailty and chronic diseases, hoping to pinpoint genetic traits that contribute to longevity. Zatz emphasized the importance of identifying protective genes, especially in families with multiple centenarians.

Living in Rio de Janeiro, sisters Zulina, Zoraide, and Levita credit their longevity to a healthy lifestyle, supportive community, and genetics. Researchers aim to study 500 centenarians to draw definitive conclusions, with insights expected to help understand aging and cognitive resilience.

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