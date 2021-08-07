Pirates of the Caribbean 6 reboots update, everything you must know!

Disney's Pirates of the Caribbean 6 is under development. There are now two versions of Pirates of the Caribbean 6 in the works and both the movies are reboots. None of the films will be continued from the fifth movie (Dead Men Tell No Tales).

The franchise is one of the biggest selling chains of Disney over the past 20 years. Yet we have five movies, The Curse of the Black Pearl (2003), Dead Man's Chest (2006), At World's End (2007), On Stranger Tides (2011), and Dead Men Tell No Tales (2017).

The first of these reboots is being written by Craig Mazin and Ted Elliott. The reboots film might not include the appearance of Jack Sparrow. According to the producer, Jerry Bruckheimer, they are trying to focus mostly on brand-new characters in the movie, noted Screenrant.

The second reboot will bring a fresh beginning to the Pirates of the Caribbean series that will feature mostly news characters and stories, where star Margot Robbie will be in the lead.

Meanwhile, Pirates of the Caribbean 6's official trailer has been released in July, with the description, "Will Turner has a nightmare from the past. The official end credits teaser trailer for Pirates of the Caribbean 6. The long-running "Pirates of the Caribbean" movie series is not over. Check out the trailer below:

According to Nilsen Report, in a recent interview with Bruckheimer, the doors are open for the actors to return. Actor Kaya Scodelario, Bill Nighy, and Lee Arenberg are willing to return in Pirates of the Caribbean 6, whereas Keira Knightley and Orlando Bloom are still silent about their return. However, rumors circulating about their returns.

Since Disney blocked Johnny Depp's return, they never revealed anything about the role of Captain Jack Sparrow. So, questions arise, will fan ever take the new ideas Pirates of the Caribbean 6 without Johnny Depp as Captain Jack Sparrow?

Johnny Depp bought the character to life. His performance in the first movie of Pirates of the Caribbean made him an overnight star. And his popularity as Captain Jack continued to skyrocket over the next few Pirates of the Caribbean movies.

But things came to an anticlimax for Johnny after his ex-wife Amber Heard had filed for divorce, accusing him of domestic abuse, following which Johnny would be expelled from the 'Pirates of the Caribbean' franchise.

Johnny Depp's fans have tried hard for his return. On his exit from Pirates of the Caribbean 6, a petition titled "We want JOHNNY DEPP back as CAPTAIN JACK SPARROW" was launched which is still active on Change.org, urging Disney to reconsider Johnny Depp's returning. Fans are free to sign and post their comments if they want to see Johnny Depp in Pirates of the Caribbean 6.

But sorry to say Disney is proceeding with Pirates of Caribbean 6 without Johnny Depp. Currently, there is no release date for Pirates of the Caribbean 6.

