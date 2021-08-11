Left Menu

Shadow and Bone Season 2: Eric Heisserer tweets on development, what we know more

Devdiscourse News Desk | New York | Updated: 11-08-2021 18:02 IST | Created: 11-08-2021 18:02 IST
Shadow and Bone Season 2: Eric Heisserer tweets on development, what we know more
Shadow and Bone is based on two series of books in the Grishaverse by Leigh Bardugo. Image Credit: Twitter / Shadow & Bone
  • Country:
  • United States

Netflix's fantasy series Shadow and Bone has been renewed for Season 2, which will have a total of eight episodes. Eric Heisserer-developed series is based on two series of books in the Grishaverse by Leigh Bardugo. The story is set in a war-torn world plagued by the Shadow Fold, a swath of permanent darkness separating East from West Ravka, inhabited by carnivorous winged creatures known as Volcra.

Shadow and Bone Season 2 will start from the end of the first season. The previous season tells Orphan mapmaker that Alina Starkov discovers she is a Grisha, a magic-user, with the legendary power to create light, which could be the key to setting her country free from the Fold. Alina is torn from everything she knows to train as part of an elite army of Grisha, serving under General Kirigan the Shadow Summoner.

But as she struggles to hone her power, she finds that allies and enemies can be the same and that nothing in this lavish world is what it seems. There are treacherous forces at play, including a charismatic crew of criminals called the Crows, and it will take more than her new powers to survive it.

Recently, Eric Heisserer took to his personal Twitter account and revealed he had written a lot of (may be half of the script) the next entry's scripts already, noted Tech Radar. It seems he has finished the script for Shadow and Bone Season 2 before it was announced by Netflix.

Meanwhile, the author Leigh Bardugo hinted that work is set to ramp up on Shadow and Bone Season 2 over the next few months. Furthermore, addressing fans she messaged that she would be on a break from social media for the next few months to work on Shadow and Bone Season 2 and a sequel to Ninth House.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Leigh Bardugo (@lbardugo)

Therefore, we did expect the filming for Shadow and Bone Season 2 to commence soon and return to the screen sometimes in 2022. Currently, there is no confirmation on the cast, but most the lead role players are expected return in the upcoming season.

Stay tuned to Devdiscourse for more updates on the Netflix series.

Also Read: Virgin River Season 4: Lilly is returning in flashback like Mel's dead husband, says Lynda Boyd

TRENDING

1
HC cancels Maha govt's CET for junior college admission

HC cancels Maha govt's CET for junior college admission

 India
2
RFID-based tracking system launched along track leading to Vaishnodevi shrine

RFID-based tracking system launched along track leading to Vaishnodevi shrin...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC advisers to review data on COVID-19 vaccine boosters; Germany to stop free COVID-19 tests - report and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC advisers to review data on COVID-19 vaccine bo...

 Global
4
Perseid meteor shower to be visible from August 11

Perseid meteor shower to be visible from August 11

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021