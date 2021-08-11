Shadow and Bone Season 2: Eric Heisserer tweets on development, what we know more

Netflix's fantasy series Shadow and Bone has been renewed for Season 2, which will have a total of eight episodes. Eric Heisserer-developed series is based on two series of books in the Grishaverse by Leigh Bardugo. The story is set in a war-torn world plagued by the Shadow Fold, a swath of permanent darkness separating East from West Ravka, inhabited by carnivorous winged creatures known as Volcra.

Shadow and Bone Season 2 will start from the end of the first season. The previous season tells Orphan mapmaker that Alina Starkov discovers she is a Grisha, a magic-user, with the legendary power to create light, which could be the key to setting her country free from the Fold. Alina is torn from everything she knows to train as part of an elite army of Grisha, serving under General Kirigan the Shadow Summoner.

Advertisement

But as she struggles to hone her power, she finds that allies and enemies can be the same and that nothing in this lavish world is what it seems. There are treacherous forces at play, including a charismatic crew of criminals called the Crows, and it will take more than her new powers to survive it.

Recently, Eric Heisserer took to his personal Twitter account and revealed he had written a lot of (may be half of the script) the next entry's scripts already, noted Tech Radar. It seems he has finished the script for Shadow and Bone Season 2 before it was announced by Netflix.

In January, Netflix sent us off to write the scripts with the hope that we'd get renewed and could hit the ground running. This is common practice, but it's just as common you do all that writing and don't get picked up. So we're lucky and thrilled to continue. — Eric Heisserer (on hiatus) (@HIGHzurrer) June 7, 2021

Meanwhile, the author Leigh Bardugo hinted that work is set to ramp up on Shadow and Bone Season 2 over the next few months. Furthermore, addressing fans she messaged that she would be on a break from social media for the next few months to work on Shadow and Bone Season 2 and a sequel to Ninth House.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Leigh Bardugo (@lbardugo)

Therefore, we did expect the filming for Shadow and Bone Season 2 to commence soon and return to the screen sometimes in 2022. Currently, there is no confirmation on the cast, but most the lead role players are expected return in the upcoming season.

Stay tuned to Devdiscourse for more updates on the Netflix series.

Also Read: Virgin River Season 4: Lilly is returning in flashback like Mel's dead husband, says Lynda Boyd