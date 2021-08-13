Soulmates Season 2: AMC is gearing up for Q4 2021 release

After the American series Soulmates premiered on AMC on October 5, 2020, the avid viewers are eagerly waiting for updates on Season 2. In August 2020, the series was renewed for a second season, ahead of the series premiere. After the series aired on AMC, the series landed on Amazon Prime Video on February 8, 2021.

According to Release.com, Soulmates Season 2 is expected to be out in the USA in Q4 2021 in AMC and the upcoming release date in the UK is to be announced.

The series Soulmates takes place 15 years from now when science makes a discovery that changes the lives of everyone on the planet – a way to find your soulmate. The series uses the sci-fi conceit to tell six provocative stories about the cost of finding true love, all different in tone and featuring a spectrum of people and relationships.

Every six episodes of Soulmates featured a different cast with new stories. Each story gives a new test result of the dating apps and the impact of those results on the duo's relationship. Soulmates is all about dating technology. The series takes the audience 15 years to the future in a fascinating world where anyone can accurately determine who they should fall in love with, thanks to a test developed by a company named Soul Connex.

The first season of Soulmates got aired with six episodes and the first episode's cast includes Sarah Snook, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Anna Wilson-Jones, Dolly Wells, and Emily Bevan.

Soulmates Season 2 will surely come with different characters and with new results by Soul Connex that will depict some interesting stories. As the romantic show is renewed for Season 2, definitely the series creators have plenty of new ideas for the future.

Soulmates co-creator Will Bridges said, "Your soulmate is the person you will love the most, more than anyone else."

"A soulmate isn't someone who is going to fix you. It's the person you will feel love for the strongest, and it's undeniable. Does that mean true happiness or the best person for you?" Will Bridges added.

