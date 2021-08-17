Left Menu

Comedy docuseries 'LulaRich' to debut on Amazon Prime Video on Sept 10

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 17-08-2021 13:22 IST | Created: 17-08-2021 13:11 IST
Comedy docuseries 'LulaRich' to debut on Amazon Prime Video on Sept 10
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • United States

Streamer Amazon Prime Video on Tuesday announced that comedy docuseries ''LuLaRich'', which comes from the team behind the 2019 documentary ''Fyre Fraud'', will premiere on September 10.

''LulaRich'', a four-part series from Jenner Furst and Julia Willoughby Nason, will take viewers on a deep-dive into the ups and downs of the notorious multilevel-marketing company LuLaRoe, which is known for their over-the-top leggings, according to a press release issued by Amazon Prime Video.

It features explosive interviews with co-founders DeAnne and Mark Stidham, former employees, and hard-working ''independent distributors'', who sought out a better life for their families—only to encounter what many allege was a full-blown pyramid scheme.

'''LuLaRich' is a modern comedy of errors with important social commentary. We knew from day one that the world needed another look at this wacky MLM-turned-dumpster-fire, and think this could be the birth of a whole new doc genre… True-Comedy'' said Furst and Nason.

The docuseries is a production of Amazon Studios and The Cinemart.

Furst and Nason have co-directed ''LulaRich''. They also serve as executive producers alongside Mike Gasparro, Blye Pagon Faust, and Cori Shepherd Stern.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Britain says Taliban control Afghanistan - we're not going back

Britain says Taliban control Afghanistan - we're not going back

 United Kingdom
2
Hong Kong's Hang Seng slips as China data disappoints

Hong Kong's Hang Seng slips as China data disappoints

 China
3
Health News Roundup: New York orders all healthcare workers to get COVID-19 vaccine; Turkey offering extra Pfizer shots for those wanting to travel and more

Health News Roundup: New York orders all healthcare workers to get COVID-19 ...

 Global
4
Singtel reverses Q1 loss as Airtel performance improves

Singtel reverses Q1 loss as Airtel performance improves

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021