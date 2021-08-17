Comedy docuseries 'LulaRich' to debut on Amazon Prime Video on Sept 10

Streamer Amazon Prime Video on Tuesday announced that comedy docuseries ''LuLaRich'', which comes from the team behind the 2019 documentary ''Fyre Fraud'', will premiere on September 10.

''LulaRich'', a four-part series from Jenner Furst and Julia Willoughby Nason, will take viewers on a deep-dive into the ups and downs of the notorious multilevel-marketing company LuLaRoe, which is known for their over-the-top leggings, according to a press release issued by Amazon Prime Video.

It features explosive interviews with co-founders DeAnne and Mark Stidham, former employees, and hard-working ''independent distributors'', who sought out a better life for their families—only to encounter what many allege was a full-blown pyramid scheme.

'''LuLaRich' is a modern comedy of errors with important social commentary. We knew from day one that the world needed another look at this wacky MLM-turned-dumpster-fire, and think this could be the birth of a whole new doc genre… True-Comedy'' said Furst and Nason.

The docuseries is a production of Amazon Studios and The Cinemart.

Furst and Nason have co-directed ''LulaRich''. They also serve as executive producers alongside Mike Gasparro, Blye Pagon Faust, and Cori Shepherd Stern.

