Food Wars Season 6 may not be possible, why fans think positive on its renewal?

The fifth and the final season of Food Wars!:Shokugeki no Soma aired between April 11 and September 26, 2020. Thanks to the manga's popularity, J.C. Staff adapted the manga to series and the debut season aired in 2015. The streaming of previous seasons skyrocketed Food Wars' global popularity and augmented demand for Season 6.

As of now, J.C. Staff Studio has not officially ensured the future of Food Wars or hinted for Season 6. However, studying the show's popularity and devoted fanbase, the experts assume it's just a matter of time, and the show might get renewed for one more season. However, as COVID -19 pandemic is taking a toll on the entertainment industry, the production could be delayed.

Advertisement

Still, the above reason cannot be valid as it was already announced Season 5 would be the final season for Food Wars. The ending of Food Wars!:Shokugeki no Soma with the airing of Season 5 was already predetermined and Food Wars Season 6 was never on the card.

We must say as fans are hopeful for Food Wars Season 6 and they expect it will come in the future. In their defense, the renewal of successful titles is a de facto norm in the industry. Many earlier hit manga series was restored by public demand lately.

While Food Wars Season 4 was announced, fans were quite confident that the fourth season would be the end of the series Food Wars!:Shokugeki no Soma. But the renewal of Season 5 by J C Staff Studio was a big surprise to everyone.

Currently, there is no official announcement regarding Food Wars Season 6. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the manga series.

Also Read: One Piece Chapter 1022 spoilers: Luffy to become king of Pirates