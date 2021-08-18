One Piece Chapter 1022 spoilers: Luffy to become king of Pirates

The Japanese manga One Piece Chapter 1022 is returning after a week's hiatus on August 22, 2021. The upcoming chapter is highly coveted as it is likely to illustrate a number of high-profile fights, including the Sanji vs. King and Queen fight and the Killer vs. Hawkins fight.

Fans can expect One Piece Chapter 1022 spoilers to be out sometime between August 17 and 19. The raw scans would be available between Thursday and Friday of the same week, alongside the chapter's detailed summary.

According to Micky, the upcoming chapter is titled "Ornament." In a post on Reddit, Redditor Yash_56 noted that in One Piece Chapter 1022 will begin with the fight between Raizo and Fukurokuju.

In One Piece Chapter 1021, Nico Robin has a severe battle with Black Maria. While Black Maria was mocking Robin and Sanji's behavior and was quite sure that she could capture Robin; things didn't go as planned for her. Robin finally managed to defeat Black Maria, using her Demon mode.

The upcoming chapter will show the defeat of Tobiroppo, which will be announced to all the Onigashima. Chapter 1022 will next highlight the battle between Killer and Hawkins. In the battle, Hawkins will connect his straw doll to Kid.

Besides, Sanji will fight against the King and Queen. Sanji will realize and admit that fighting against two enemies at the same time is difficult, and he will eventually give up.

Fortunately, Nekomamushi comes to help him. Nekomamushi attacks Perospero as he tries to attack Sanji with Candy Arrow. Meanwhile, Marco arrives and blocks King's attack and tells him that he heard years ago that there is a race capable of creating/manipulating fire that lived on the Red Line.

The Japanese manga will also show Zoro's recovery at the end of One Piece Chapter 1022. Zoro and Sanji will jointly attack King and Queen. Zoro earlier said, if they win the battle, Luffy will become the king of the Pirates.

Fans can read the manga chapters online for free from Shonen Jump, Viz Media, and MangaPlus apps and websites. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on Japanese manga chapters.

