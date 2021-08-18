Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 155: Will Itadori & Hikari work in same team?

The Japanese manga Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 155 is coming back on Sunday, August 22, 2021, after a short break. The raw scans for Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 155 are usually made available two to three days before the manga release.

Previously we saw Itadori managed to draw Hikari's interest and meet face to face in a room. Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 155 will mainly focus on the conversation between Yuji Itadori and KinjiHakari. He will convince Hikari to help them. Soon Hakari will learn the identity of Itadori in Chapter 155.

In the previous installment, Megumi gets into the underground fight club with the help of Panda. Panda reveals about the sorcerers Hakari, Kirara and others. But Megumi answered that he is much concerned about Kirara's cursed technique.

Fushiguru and Panda are trying to stop Kirara Hoshi to enter the room where Itadori and Hikari are busy talking. Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 155 will show whether they continue their conversation without any disturbance.

In the conversation, Hikari will explain to Itadori how he can earn millions a month by working few hours.

Although it is not mentioned in the previous chapter who Kirara Hoshi is, but it seems his connection with Hikara might be a surprise to us. He is a mysterious person of the third year in Tokyo Jujutsu High.

Furthermore, while Fushiguru and Panda are trying to stop him to enter the room, they are keeping a safe distance from him. Kirara is likely more powerful than others. Hopefully, Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 155 will solve all the mysteries.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 155 will also show that Itadori might get convinced by Hikari and join the fight at his club.

Fans can read the Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 155 and other chapters for free when it comes out from the official manga platforms, including Viz Media / Shonen Jump and MangaPlus.

