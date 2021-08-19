Avatar 2 acknowledges NZ team’s hard work with a collage of set photos

Avatar 2 is one of the most anticipated sci-fi movies of this decade. It has been 12 years since the first movie is out. The director and producer, James Cameron has spent years working on Avatar sequels. The release date of Avatar 2 has been subjected to 8 delays to its theatrical release, with the latest on July 23, 2020. However it is currently scheduled to hit the big screen on December 16, 2022, with the following three sequels respectively on December 20, 2024 (Avatar 3), December 18, 2026 (Avatar 4), and December 22, 2028 (Avatar 5).

Recently, the creative team has shared a collage of small sets of photos via the official Instagram handle of the movie. The post is dedicated to the entire NZ film industry and New Zealand Crew with the caption, "To our New Zealand Crew & the entire NZ film industry: It is your artistic talent, passion & technological knowhow that makes us proud to call NZ home for the live-action filming across all of the Avatar movies. There is no better place in the world to film. Irayo, Jim & Jon."

Although the picture did not reveal anything new on Avatar 2, it shows some pictures of New Zealand-based crew members behind the scene during the shooting.

Preliminary shooting for Avatar 2 started in Manhattan Beach, California, on August 15, 2017. In February 2019, producer Jon Landau stated that live-action filming for Avatar 2 and 3 would commence in New Zealand in the spring of 2019. Unfortunately, On March 17, 2020, Jon Landau announced that the filming of the Avatar sequels in New Zealand had been postponed indefinitely in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. He also confirmed that production would remain in Los Angeles. However, virtual production continued in Manhattan Beach, California.

In Early May, New Zealand Government allowed to continue filming with maintaining health and safety production protocols. James Cameron and 55 other crew members who had traveled to New Zealand started a 2-week New Zealand government-supervised isolation period at a hotel in Wellington before they would resume filming.

This would make Avatar 2 and 3 the first major Hollywood blockbusters to resume production after postponing filming due to the pandemic. On June 16, 2020, Cameron resumed filming for both sequels.

Avatar 2 will show the iconic characters Jake Sully (played by Sam Worthington) and Neytiri (Zoe Saldana) have formed a family and staying together. While they were living happily, suddenly the old threats would return and finish everything that they had started. They would be forced to leave their home and explore the different regions of Pandora.

