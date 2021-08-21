Josh Duhamel joins Renee Zellweger in NBC show 'The Thing About Pam'

Actor Josh Duhamel will feature alongside Oscar winner Renee Zellweger in upcoming NBC crime series ''The Thing About Pam''.

According to Variety, the show is based on the 2011 murder of Betsy Faria that resulted in conviction of her husband Russ, although he insisted he didn’t kill her. Russ' conviction was later overturned. This brutal crime set off a chain of events that would expose a diabolical scheme deeply involving Pam Hupp. Zellweger, who most recently won an Oscar for ''Judy'', will play Pam Hupp, while Duhamel will essay the role of Joel Schwartz, Russ Faria’s defense attorney.

Written by Jessika Borsiczky, ''The Thing About Pam'' is produced by Blumhouse Television, NBC News Studios and Zellweger’s Big Picture Co.

The Faria case was featured in multiple buzzed-about Dateline NBC episodes, and in 2019, Hupp became the subject of a ''Dateline'' podcast also titled ''The Thing About Pam''.

Duhamel was most recently seen in the Netflix series ''Jupiter’s Legacy''. He also starred in feature film ''Think Like a Dog'' opposite Megan Fox.

The actor will next star opposite Jennifer Lopez in Lionsgate’s ''Shotgun Wedding''.

