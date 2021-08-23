Frozen 3: Years of delay is estimated due to 6 years gap from Frozen 1 & 2

The release of Frozen movie in 2013 followed by Frozen 2 in 2019 acquired huge acclamations and positive reviews from various parts of the world. However, the franchise enthusiasts are already disappointed after learning that Frozen 3 is yet to be discussed by Disney.

However, despite delay in discussion, the animated movie lovers believe that Frozen 3 will be able to break all the records like Frozen 2 did during its time. "We have not had that discussion," Frozen 2's director of story, Marc Smith said to Collider while being asked whether a trilogy was on the cards. "I think Frozen2 is still too close to everyone's minds and ideas to, to think about what happens beyond, beyond that," Marc Smith added.

Producer Peter Del Vecho told the Radio Times there have been "no discussions" about making of the third installment aka Frozen 3, with or without a lesbian Elsa. Currently, Disney is totally tight-lipped about the making of third movie of the franchise.

Frozen 3 will have best storyline and portrayal of characters added with some funny moments as it will complete the Frozen trilogy, as the Chief Creative Officer of Walt Disney Animation Studios, Jennifer Lee previously said.

Disney will reportedly assert strength to modify Frozen 3's plot in order to make it appropriate for the young generations. Those alterations (by Disney) will dictate whether Queen Elsa's mission is to help Princess Elisa turn her brothers back to normal or the latter becomes the former's dark reflection. The clash between two fairytales could inject the Frozen trilogy with an epic sense of magnitude and there is no way to avoid it, Screenrant published.

As the previous movies portray a story that revolves around Elsa and her powers, viewers are missing the love angle in Elsa's life. Many franchise enthusiasts believe Honeymaren, a member of the Northuldra tribe, is likely to come back as Elsa's girlfriend. Elsa may have more supernatural power to resolve the identity of the mysterious voice, which is still unknown.

There was six years gap between the first and second movies. So, if Frozen 3 happens, fans might have to wait until 2025. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the animated movies.

