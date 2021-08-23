Creators reveal big plans on The Dragon Prince Season 4 including new character

The Dragon Prince enthusiasts don't require worrying about its future as Season 4 was announced by Wonderstorm at the Comic Con's virtual event in 2020. The creators have given a new update on fourth season's release date.

Netflix has picked up The Dragon Prince for Season 4. The streaming giant has committed to airing the entire saga. "The team has been enthusiastically, energetically building the show, building the saga, building Season 4 and the oncoming seasons. We're in the middle of production," the co-creator Aaron Ehasz opined.

A new character, a Sunfire elf named Karim, is going to be introduced in The Dragon Prince Season 4. The show's creators revealed at the 2021 San Diego Comic-Con panel by announcing that Harrow voice actor Luke Rodriq will return as Karim.

"It's been a pleasure working with him again on a new character," Aaron Ehasz said on Luke Rodriq. He also showed off an image of a bearded elf wearing a gold crown and gold, black, and red cloak. "This is a really, really intriguing and powerful character, and Luke is doing an amazing job bringing him to life," Aaron Ehasz added.

Aaron Ehasz and Justin Richmond had a conversation with ComicBook.com. "It's a trilogy of trilogies a little bit. But not really trilogies. It would be a saga like Harry Potter or a saga like Star Wars where it's the same characters, and it's the same forces of good and evil that we're gaining new understandings of the complexity of those forces as we go. There are things that change and reset the arc at those points. It's definitely not meant to be all-new. It's all part of the same saga. They're organically connected, but it evolves," Ehasz opined.

"The universe of Xadia is huge, so hopefully, we get to keep doing this for a long time and tell more and more stories. The game is a great opportunity to do that too, to explore places and things that we haven't seen before and new characters and all that kind of stuff. So it will be as core an experience as the show is, and so hopefully, people will love both," Justin Richmond cited.

Ehasz added, "Everyone in this industry has been affected by the pandemic, and in talking to some other folks, I've heard stories about things changing since, not being able to shoot, they've had more time to revisit scripts or spend more time in post-production, things like that. Obviously, it's a little different when you're working on an animated series. Still, I wonder if any changes came out of this pandemic for The Dragon Prince or if it's been business as usual but on a longer timetable."

The Dragon Prince Season 4 doesn't have an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Netflix series.

