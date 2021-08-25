Mirzapur Season 3 can reveal identity of Beena’s baby’s father, get other updates!

Mirzapur was already renewed for Season 3 on November 12 last year. The release of second season on October 23, 2020 created a huge demand that compelled Amazon Prime to announce renewal for third season.

Now fans are quite excited and ardently waiting to know what they can see in Mirzapur Season 3. Many spoilers have already flooded the web world but we do not believe in any rumor. We will discuss here the possibilities and cliffhangers left in Season 2.

Advertisement

Dimpy (played by Harshita Gaur) and Robin (Priyanshu Painyuli) were engaged during the end of Mirzapur Season 2. Their wedding is expected in Mirzapur Season 3. Robin and Dimpy came across when the latter enrolled in a Lucknow-base college. She had a plan to complete her studies and graduate after season one saw her forced to flee her home of Mirzapur.

Rasika Dugal was once questioned about her character, Beena's probable murder in Mirzapur Season 3. "I'm not worried about a character being killed because I feel like if they've had their time in the story then it's probably best for them to leave. I'm never greedy about carrying on to another season if I feel like the character has lived their bit in the story," Rasika Dugal opined.

Will Mirzapur Season 3 reveal the identity of the father of Beena's baby. The most likely candidate appeared to be Raja (Nitin Mahesh Joshi), whom Beena was having an affair with, Express.co.uk noted. We had seen Beena's sexual dissatisfaction in her marital relationship that resorted her into an adulterous relationship with Raja (Nitin Mahesh Joshi).

Beena's husband Kaleen Bhaiya (Pankaj Tripathi) was least like person to be the dad of her baby. The reason is he had a low sperm count, as already stated by a doctor after medically testing him. Now many fans of Mirzapur are wondering that Raja could be the biological dad of her child. His identity can be portrayed in the imminent Mirzapur Season 3. The doubt can't be imposed on her father-in-law Satyanand Tripathi aka Bauji (Kulbhushan Kharbanda) as a man of 80 years old can never impregnate a woman.

Mirzapur Season 3 doesn't have an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on Indian web series.

Also Read: Inside Edge Season 3 will bring innumerable surprises to fans, Tanuj Virwani vows