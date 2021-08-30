On My Block Season 4 can be out in March 2022, production already wrapped!

Since the airing of On My Block Season 3 on March 11, 2020, fans have been waiting for Season 4. The series enthusiasts are dying to know what they can have in the fourth season.

The disappointing news is that On My Block Season 4 will mark the end of the series. The series was renewed for the fourth season on January 29, 2021. All good stories should come to an end, and On My Block is no exception.

On My Block follows four teens who find their lifelong friendship being tested as they begin high school in the inner city of Los Angeles. The last three seasons have done a stellar job that impacted the viewers' minds.

The third season ended with a time jump where the viewers see the core four and Jasmine all going their separate own ways. The core four was sending Monsé off to boarding school. This was obviously a cliffhanger and the series enthusiasts are passionately waiting to know how the core four would resolve their issues in the imminent final season.

According to Netflix Life, the production for On My Block Season 4 has wrapped. They are most likely putting the final additions on the series. An official teaser for Season 4 was released six months ago. Seeing this, we can say some sort of new content will be available in the final season.

If you recall the release periods of On My Block's previous season, you can estimate when Season 4 can be released. Season 1 was released in March 2018, followed by Season 2 and 3's release in March 2019 and March 2020 respectively. On My Block Season 4 can be released in March 2022.

On My Block Season 4 will be back with main cast members that include Sierra Capri (American Skin) as headstrong group leader Monse Finnie, Diego Tinoco (Teen Wolf) as gang affiliate Cesar Diaz, Jason Genoa (Logan) as maths whiz Ruby Martinez and Brett Gray (When They See Us) as geeky Jamal Turner, as reported by Radio Times.

