Netflix’s renews Cobra Kai for Season 5 ahead of Season 4’s premiere

The martial art drama Cobra Kai Season 4 is scheduled to premiere in December on Netflix. Ahead of the fourth season premiere, the series was renewed for a Season 5 in August 2021. And recently, Netflix's Cobra kai Season 5 is scheduled to start shooting this fall in Atlanta.

The popular series bagged four Emmy nominations in July including Outstanding Comedy Series, Outstanding Sound Editing for a Comedy, Outstanding Stunt Performance, and Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Comedy.

The series became more popular during the pandemic and accumulate huge viewers. Cobra kai has had high viewership on both YouTube and Netflix and has been met with generally positive reviews from critics. Cobra Kai Season 3 was released on January 1, 2021, and at the same time, Netflix renewed Cobra Kai for Season 4.

Now it's time to tighten your belt. Karate is coming to the world's biggest stage," a voiceover says in the teaser for Season 4 of the Emmy-nominated show. The word 'stage' here referred to the All Valley Karate Tournament, the world of Karate. Cobra Kai Season 4 Episode 1 titled "Let's Begin," written by Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz, and Hayden Schlossberg.

The series is the sequel to The Karate Kid movie by Robert Mark Kamen. Ralph Macchio and William Zabka reprise their roles as Daniel LaRusso and Johnny Lawrence respectively from the 1984 film. The other stars are Xolo Maridueña (as Miguel Diaz), Courtney Henggeler (Amanda LaRusso), Mary Mouser (Samantha LaRusso), Tanner Buchanan (Robby Keene), Jacob Bertrand (Hawk), Martin Cove (John Kreese), Peyton List (Tory Schwarber), and Vanessa Rubio (Carmen Diaz).

Dallas Dupree Young and Oona O'Brien join the cast for Cobra Kai Season 4. Besides, Thomas Ian Griffith also returns to the dojo as Terry Silver, one of the main antagonists from The Karate Kid Part III.

The story of Cobra Kai is set 34 years after the event of the first film. It follows the former Karate Kid rivals Johnny Lawrence and Daniel LaRusso who are now grown up and have their kids. But the rivalry reignites when Johnny finally decides to reopen the Cobra Kai karate dojo as a chance to recapture his past. He started teaching karate to the new generations. This act reawakens his opposition to Daniel LaRusso.

The Cobra Kai Season 3 is completed with Daniel LaRusso and Johnny Lawrence putting aside their differences to team up against the vicious John Kreese, with the upcoming All Valley Championship deciding who has to pack up and leave the valley for good.

