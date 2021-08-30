Is Post Mortem: No One Dies in Skarnes Season 2 renewed? What more we know!

Post Mortem: No One Dies in Skarnes is another addition to Netflix's wide variety of genres and different languages series. This is a Norwegian-language series that dropped on August 25, 2021. Although Netflix is yet to renew Post Mortem: No One Dies in Skarnes for Season 2, still, the streamer could return with another season if it earns enough positive reviews.

Norwegian Journalist, Asbjørn Slettemark said the series starts "anemic", but "wakes up from the dead and bites". Dagbladet's Marie Kleve described the series as "fun and bloody", but also "not as hilarious as it would like to be" whereas Verdens Gang's Tor Martin Bøe rated the series four out of six dice.

Post Mortem: No One Dies in Skarnes revolves around a woman who contemplates sacrificing human lives to help her family's funeral home business stay afloat while dealing with her insatiable hunger.

Live Hallangen (played by Kathrine Thorborg Johansen) is declared dead and hours later she wakes up on the forensic table with a sudden urge for blood.

Meanwhile, her brother Odd tries to keep the family-driven funeral home afloat, but there simply aren't enough people dying in the small Norwegian town of Skarnes. When Live's bloodthirst keeps intensifying she soon realizes that this newfound urge can actually solve her brother's problem. Live now has to learn to control her new dark nature and decide if she is willing to sacrifice people's lives for her own survival and the survival of the family business.

If Post Mortem: No One Dies in Skarnes Season 2 happens in all likelihood, almost all the main cast members would return for the second run including Live, alongside Elias Holmen Sørensen (as Odd Hallangen, Live's brother Odd), André Sørum (Reinert), Kim Fairchild (Judith), and Sara Khorami (Rose).

Netflix Original series from Norway, Post Mortem: No One Dies in Skarnes (Norwegian: Post Mortem: ingen dør i Skarnes) is produced by Motion Blur. The series directed by Harald Zwart and Petter Holmsen.

Currently, there is no confirmation on Post Mortem: No One Dies in Skarnes Season 2. Stay tuned to get more updates on the series of different languages.

Also Read: Into the Night Season 2 to release soon! Countdown for survival!