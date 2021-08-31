Kolkata lits up with Poetic Soiree from "Every Pore"

When you love you should not say, “God is in my heart,” but rather, “I am in the heart of God.” And think not you can direct the course of love, for love, if it finds you worthy, directs your course.

-Kahlil Gibran. To celebrate love life and human emotions, Sonalis Cubo presented a poetic soiree, ‘FROM EVERY PORE’ in the city of Kolkata very recently, hosted by the very vivacious and eloquent Aruna Arya Gupta,an author, poet and producer-director who shared her lucid writings with the listeners, alongside Kolkata's admirable poets,curated by Vayjayanti Saharia Pugalia,founder Sonalis Cubo. The poets, who recited their crafts were -Asoke Vishwanathan, ace fim director, who recited on versus highlighting political and educational spectrums chanelising human minds.

-Ramanjit Kaur International award-winning Theatre and Film Actor /Director, chose her favourite Amrita Preetam poems in Punjabi with English translation.

-Ipsita Ganguli, Business Consultant, Former Hotelier, Authour, Travel Writer, Heritage Enthusiast, Poet mesmerized her creative craft on poems from her just launched book Rooted amongst others.

-Sunil Bhandari, Poet and Founder Uncut Poetry, poetry podcast heard over 70 countries, mystically enthralled the audience with his soft sensuous poems and state on women in Afghanistan.

-Baishali Chatterjee Dutt, Author Poet Theatrical Art recited with grace and power.

Aruna Arya Gupta's poem The Baked Life captivated the audience with amazement.

The poetic junction was convened by Pragya Gupta, theatre film artist and a poet Renowned Educator Rupa Chakravarti a global educationist and author was the special guest of honour... The evening saw a dance performance on translation of Aruna Arya Gupta's poem The Pact' performed by Amit Shaw and Shreyashee Dutt from DNA Danceworks & Bodyworks. According to Aruna Arya Gupta, the host of the soiree, ''In the busy world of stress and pandemic… we were able to bring heads together to recite and appreciate poetry. With the very talented Vayjayanti’s help I saw my ideas being executed flawlessly… the best of the best in the city joined us and their flair in the craft was magical. I read some of my mind that was styled with words and designed into poetry… I felt privileged and accomplished. Once again thank you to my dear friend Vayjayanti for putting this evening together for me. I look forward to seeing and hearing these great poets again and being heard yet another time.'' The audience comprised of the city”s finest, including business fraternity and from art and culture, some of them being Harish Agarwal, Vishnu Sureka, Rajesh Gupta, Suresh Agarwal, Preeyam Budhia, Rakesh Agarwal,Subha Pal, Abhishek Kajaria and many others from cultural and educational demographics. Aruna Arya Gupta has many projects on the floor for productions, specially lyrical visual translations of her poems and short stories filmed for OTT soon to be released. Her authored books, Repentance and Encounter are Amazon Bestsellers!. Source: Sonalis Cubo PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)