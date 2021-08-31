Amit Sadh-starrer short 'Ek Jhalak' to stream on Amazon miniTV

Short film ''Ek Jhalak'', starring Amit Sadh, is set to be released on Amazon miniTV on Wednesday. Written and directed by Deepmala, the 19-minute short film is set in an Indian suburb, ''where a single father in his mid-thirties becomes fond of his new neighbour''.

Calling ''Ek Jhalak'' an interesting approach to romance ''with a surprise twist'', Sadh said he is eager to see how the audience receives the film. ''Ek Jhalak'' also stars veteran actor Sushma Seth and Ashish Ghosh. Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub serves as the narrator of the short.

The film is produced by The Visual House (TVH) and will stream for free on miniTV on Amazon's shopping app.

Deepmala, who is also the CEO and founder of TVH, said she is looking forward to the launch of her short on Amazon miniTV. ''The service is an interesting way to connect with viewers across every part of India and present well-crafted short stories that capture viewer imagination and have them coming back for more,'' the director said in a statement.

Vijay Subramaniam, Head of Content at Amazon, said ''Ek Jhalak'' will make for an excellent addition to the miniTV content library and is confident that the short will resonate with the viewers.

