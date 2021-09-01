Left Menu

Vishwak Sen-starrer 'Paagal' to release on Amazon Prime Video

01-09-2021
Vishwak Sen-starrer 'Paagal' to release on Amazon Prime Video
Telugu romantic comedy ''Paagal'', starring actors Vishwak Sen and Nivetha Pethuraj, is set to have its digital premiere on Amazon Prime Video on September 3, the streamer announced on Wednesday.

Directed by debutant Naresh Kuppili, ''Paagal'' released in the theatres on August 14. According to the streamer, the film is ''headed for an early digital premiere on Amazon Prime Video, adding further value to the Telugu content slate on the service.'' Set in Visakhapatnam, ''Paagal'' centres around a flamboyant young man Prem, who, out of despair following his mother's demise, sets out to seek the love of his life.

The movie also stars Simran Choudhary and Megha Lekha, Rahul Ramakrishna, Murali Sharma, Mahesh Achanta, and Indraja Shankar.

The film has been produced by Dil Raju under his production house Sri Venkateswara Creations, in association with Bekkam Venugopal's Lucky Media.

