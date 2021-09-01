Left Menu

Boruto Chapter 63: Otsutsuki's threat looms large on Konoha village

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tokyo | Updated: 01-09-2021 10:59 IST | Created: 01-09-2021 10:59 IST
Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is a Japanese manga series written by Masashi Kishimoto. Image Credit: Facebook / Boruto: Naruto Next Generations
Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Chapter 63 could add a new angle to the manga storyline. Kawaki's introduction in the manga has been praised for the impact it has brought to the storyline. Kawaki's rival parallels with Boruto is comparable to that of Naruto and Sasuke in the original manga.

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is a Japanese manga series written by Masashi Kishimoto. The release of Boruto Chapter 63 is far away: we will have to wait more than a month for its release. The manga follows a monthly schedule.

In the previous chapter, the fight between Momoshiki Otsutsuki and Naruto started but was not over. However, we can get a preview of what could happen by reading Boruto Chapter 62. It seems Boruto might get kidnapped by Momoshiki, as noted by the Indonesian Mantra Pandeglang.

In the last chapter, Kawaki and Code finally faced each other. But Code now is the owner of tremendous power. He also receives help from Eida and Daemon. Currently, no one can enter and leave Konohagakure unless their chakra is known. As Kawaki respects Naruto, he can do anything for him. It seems he will fight with Code to eliminate the chakra in Boruto Chapter 63.

In Boruto Chapter 63, Kawaki could escape from Konohagakure, but it would create a panic for him because Boruto and Naruto will surely chase him. Besides, Code and Eida will also run after him.

The Konoha village is again in danger with Otsutsuki's threat. The community has a bigger problem to confront the Otsutsuki.

Boruto Chapter 63 is scheduled to be released on October 20, 2021. Fans can read the manga chapters online for free from Shonen Jump, Viz Media, and MangaPlus apps and websites. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on Japanese manga chapters.

