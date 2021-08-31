Black Clover Chapter 305: Langris & Yuno to fight against Zenon Zogratis

Black Clover Chapter 305 is the next installment in the manga to be out without any hiatus. Fans are ardently waiting to know what the upcoming chapter has in store. The spoilers for Black Clover Chapter 305 will be out on Sunday. Let's discuss the theories of the manga Chapter 305 of Black Clover.

Noelle and Nozel performed well in the battle and they defeated the supreme devil Megicula. Now one more Dark Triad member is left to be defeated. Black Clover Chapter 305 will show how Langris and Yuno are facing the last Supreme Devil Zenon Zogratis. Yami is yet to be saved as well.

The manga Black Clover Chapter 305 would also portray the love between Gaja and Lolopechka, plus Noelle's feeling for Asta.

The last installment that titles "Reality and Magic" has showed that after defeating Megicula, Noelle saves the princess and ruler of Heart Kingdom, Lolopechka from the devil's spell.

While Asta was carring Lolopechka, she was naked and feeling cold. When awake she screams and is shy. Asta endorse her that she is in safe hands. Noelle rushed to them and punched Asta. However, Asta said that he is only carrying Lolopechka. Noelle hugged the princess with joy. Now the battle is over, Noelle admits her feelings to Asta. Lolopechika is glad to see Noelle and Udine, but she covers her chest for the boys not to notice. However, Noelle has given her a dress to wear.

They head to Gaja and he is glad to see her alive. Besides, after the battle, Captain Charlotte and Rill are withdrawing their Grimoire, and Rill says that the effect of Spell will be over now. Charlotte says it's of no use now, the battle is over. She is grateful to Rill for the help. Suddenly, Noelle and others notice that something is happening to Rill and the captain. She shouts their name but they slowly vanish. As their work is over, they are dying. Fortunately, to retrieve them, Lolopechka releases a power called "The Water Recovery Magic". But the power doesn't work as expected. However, Mimosa arrives and uses Ultimate Plant Magic: Flower Princess Utopia, and the trio returns to the normal stage. Gaja admits his love for Lolopechka.

Meanwhile, in the happy moments, Nozel reminds them that they still have one enemy left to be defeated and they also need to save Yami. Langris and Yuno are facing the last Supreme Devil.

Black Clover Chapter 305 is scheduled to release on September 5, 2021. All the chapters of Black Clover are available online on MangaPlus and Viz Media apps and platforms. Stay tuned to get more updates on the Japanese manga series.

