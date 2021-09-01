Boruto Episode 214 spoilers: Amado shares with Sasuke his plan to beat Jigen

BorutoNaruto Next Generations Episode 214 will release on Sunday on its regular schedule. The anime enthusiasts are waiting for the storyline to be out. Boruto Episode 214 has got the title "Predestined Fate."

Amado entered successfully into the asylum in the Hidden Leaf Village. Now he wants to defeat Jigen with the help of Naruto, Sasuke and others. Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Episode 214 could show the details of it.

The official preview trailer teases Amado, Kashin Koji Sasuke and others planning for a way to kill Jigen. Boruto Episode 214 will reveal Jigen's plan.

Before joining hands with Amado, Sasuke wants definite proof that Amado and Koji are capable of defeating Jigen. Jigen was severely injured in the battle against Naruto and Sasuke in the battle and he hasn't fully recovered. They should not miss the chance to defeat Otsutsuki's vessel, Jigen. Jigen's body has reached its limit and won't last much longer. Sasuke believes that this is the way to kill Otsutsuki. Watch the preview trailer below.

Twitter user Abdul Zoldyck shared a short storyline of BorutoNaruto Next Generations Episode 214 from Weekly Shonen Jump magazine. He shared "Kashin Koji tries to defend against Jigen who is regaining his Otsutsuki Clan powers. Will Kashin Koji use every trick he can to catch up with Jigen!?"

Boruto Episode 213 ends with Jigen naming Koji as Amado's tool. Koji unleashes Fire Style: Flame Bombs after saying that he is a Shinobi. But Jigen swallows the attack using his Karma. Koji used multiple Jutsu to strike him but he failed. Naruto realizes that Jigen knows Koji's fighting style. However, Jigen's Identity reveals, he Isshiki Otsutsuki.

Boruto episode 214 is scheduled to release on September 5, 2021. The latest episode of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations airs every Sunday at 3:30 am EST. Like the previous installment, BorutoNaruto Next Generations Episode 213 can be watched on the official websites via AnimeLab, Crunchyroll, Funimation, and Hulu.

