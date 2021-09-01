Netflix sets debut date for hit comedy series 'Seinfeld'

Netflix has set October as the debut date for classic American sitcom 'Seinfeld', two years after the global streamer paid USD 500 million to secure global rights to the Emmy winning series. As per The Hollywood Reporter, the sitcom, to which Netflix acquired global rights in a USD 500 million deal with distributor Sony two years ago, will make its debut on the streamer on October 1.

Jerry Seinfeld who has both acted as well as served as one of the writers for the show said, "Larry [David] and I are enormously grateful to Netflix for taking this chance on us. It takes a lot of guts to trust two schmucks who literally had zero experience in television when we made this thing. We really got carried away, I guess. I didn't realize we made so many of them. Hope to recoup god knows how many millions it must have taken to do. But worth all the work if people like it. Crazy project." According to The Hollywood Reporter, Netflix's deal for 'Seinfeld' marks the first time global streaming rights to the show are with a single platform. The show's home for six years was Hulu whose deal for the comedy series only covered domestic streaming, while Amazon held rights in a number of international territories.

Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos said, "This is the first time we've taken a risk of this nature, going all-in on nine seasons at the jump. But Jerry has created something special with this sitcom that nobody has ever done. I truly think he and Mr. David have enormous futures ahead of them and I'm thrilled Netflix could be the home for them to grow their fanbases." Seinfeld will also move to a new on-air home in October as ViacomCBS takes over cable rights to the show from WarnerMedia. It's slated to run on Comedy Central, TV Land, and Paramount Network, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

An Emmy and Golden Globe winner for Best Comedy Series, 'Seinfeld' is one of the most popular, most award-winning, and longest-running comedy series of all time. It aired on NBC from July 5, 1989, to May 14, 1998. (ANI)