Left Menu

Tribes of Europa Season 2: Netflix still silent on its renewal fans are hopeful

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 02-09-2021 15:20 IST | Created: 02-09-2021 15:20 IST
Tribes of Europa Season 2: Netflix still silent on its renewal fans are hopeful
Tribes of Europa is set in 2074, three siblings set out to change the fate of Europe after a global catastrophe causes the continent to fracture into dystopian warring tribal microstates that vie for dominance over other states. Image Credit: Tribes of Europa / Instagram
  • Country:
  • Germany

The German sci-fi series "Tribes of Europa" has not yet been officially renewed by Netflix, however, fans believe there has to be a second season if only to resolve the cliffhangers left by the first season.

Tribes of Europa Season 1 premiered on Netflix on February 19, 2021. As we are all aware that almost all the entertainment projects are getting delayed due to the pandemic, it seems the news of renewal will take some time. The series lovers may have to wait a long to get Tribes of Europa Season 2.

The streaming giant typically announces the renewal of a series a few months after the closure of its previous season. In the meantime, they follow the show's global viewership figures, popularity, and success. Those numbers help them decide whether or not to renew a series. Therefore we may have to wait for Tribes of Europa Season 2.

"Tribes of Europa is set in 2074, three siblings set out to change the fate of Europe after a global catastrophe causes the continent to fracture into dystopian warring tribal microstates that vie for dominance over other states. The siblings get caught up in the conflict when they come into possession of a mysterious cube." – The official plotline.

At the end of season one, Kiano (played by Emilio Sakraya) kills his father. Following the cube's directions to the Atlantian ark, Moses (Oliver Masucci) and Kiano's youngest sibling Elija (David Ali Rashed) arrive at a deserted lake. Frustrated at their failure, Elja throws the mysterious cube and as it falls into the water, the ark emerges. Tribes of Europa Season 2 will likely show where the portal is.

Currently, there are no update on Tribes of Europa Season 2. We will update you as soon we get an announcement from the makers or the streamer. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse for more information on the Netflix series.

Also Read: Updates on American Gods: Is the TV movie happening?

TRENDING

1
Limpopo urged to use water sparingly as dam levels on downward spiral

Limpopo urged to use water sparingly as dam levels on downward spiral

South Africa
2
Tennis-Bad weather forces suspension of Schwartzman v Anderson match

Tennis-Bad weather forces suspension of Schwartzman v Anderson match

 United States
3
FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

 Global
4
MIUI 12.5 update rolling out to Redmi Note 9 Pro India units

MIUI 12.5 update rolling out to Redmi Note 9 Pro India units

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021