Tribes of Europa Season 2: Netflix still silent on its renewal fans are hopeful

The German sci-fi series "Tribes of Europa" has not yet been officially renewed by Netflix, however, fans believe there has to be a second season if only to resolve the cliffhangers left by the first season.

Tribes of Europa Season 1 premiered on Netflix on February 19, 2021. As we are all aware that almost all the entertainment projects are getting delayed due to the pandemic, it seems the news of renewal will take some time. The series lovers may have to wait a long to get Tribes of Europa Season 2.

The streaming giant typically announces the renewal of a series a few months after the closure of its previous season. In the meantime, they follow the show's global viewership figures, popularity, and success. Those numbers help them decide whether or not to renew a series. Therefore we may have to wait for Tribes of Europa Season 2.

"Tribes of Europa is set in 2074, three siblings set out to change the fate of Europe after a global catastrophe causes the continent to fracture into dystopian warring tribal microstates that vie for dominance over other states. The siblings get caught up in the conflict when they come into possession of a mysterious cube." – The official plotline.

At the end of season one, Kiano (played by Emilio Sakraya) kills his father. Following the cube's directions to the Atlantian ark, Moses (Oliver Masucci) and Kiano's youngest sibling Elija (David Ali Rashed) arrive at a deserted lake. Frustrated at their failure, Elja throws the mysterious cube and as it falls into the water, the ark emerges. Tribes of Europa Season 2 will likely show where the portal is.

Currently, there are no update on Tribes of Europa Season 2. We will update you as soon we get an announcement from the makers or the streamer. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse for more information on the Netflix series.

