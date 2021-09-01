Updates on American Gods: Is the TV movie happening?

We are all aware of the news that the fantasy drama, American Gods will not return with Season 4. The news broke at the end of March that the series has been canceled after the third season. Today we are not going to discuss on American Gods season 4. Rather, we will talk about the TV movie of the same series.

Yes, you read right! Despite the cancellation, there is a chance that American Gods could get a TV movie. The author Neil Gaiman, whose novel is taken for the series, has hinted the show could get a new life once again. Therefore, fans should keep patience. Neil Gaiman said on Twitter, "It's definitely not dead."

He added, "I'm grateful to the team at Starz for the American Gods journey so far. Fremantle (who make AG) are committed to finishing the story that began in episode one, and right now we're all just waiting to see which way forward is best, and who it'll be with."

A spokesperson for Fremantle added (via Deadline): "Fremantle is committed to completing the epic journey that is American Gods, one of TV's most inclusive series with the most amazing fans across the globe. With Neil Gaiman and this fantastic cast and crew, we are exploring all options to continue to tell this magnificent story."

So if American Gods return with a limited series or a TV movie, hopefully, all the leads star would return. The series is based on Neil Gaiman's 2001 novel of the same name and developed by Bryan Fuller and Michael Green for the premium cable network Starz. Produced by Fremantle North America and distributed by Lionsgate Television.

Currently, the makers are silent on the new formation of the series. If American Gods returns, we will inform you as soon as we get any updates from the makers. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse for more information on the Hollywood series.

