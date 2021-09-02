Left Menu

Belgian royals in quarantine after positive COVID-19 case

Belgium's King Philippe and Queen Mathilde cancelled their attendance at all public events from Thursday after a family member tested positive for COVID-19. The palace said the king and queen's activities planned up to and including Monday had been cancelled or postponed.

Belgium's King Philippe and Queen Mathilde cancelled their attendance at all public events from Thursday after a family member tested positive for COVID-19. The palace said in a statement that the king and queen had decided to limit their contacts in the coming days. A spokesperson declined to identify which family member had produced the positive test.

Public broadcaster VRT said it was one of the monarchs' two younger children, 15-year-old Emmanuel and 13-year-old Eleonore, and that the king and queen had both tested negative. The palace said the king and queen's activities planned up to and including Monday had been cancelled or postponed. They included an audience for everyday "heroes" on Thursday and attendance at an international athletics meeting on Friday.

