Better Call Saul Season 6: EP talks Kim & Jimmy’s ‘special combination’

The upcoming sixth and final season of the AMC television series Better Call Saul is gearing for its release. It is expected to premiere in early 2022 in the United States and will consist of 13 episodes.

Recently, executive producer Thomas Schnauz talked to Den Of Geek about the 'special combination' of Kim with Jimmy. Rhea Seehorn plays Kim Wexler, a lawyer and Jimmy's wife and confidant, while Jimmy McGill or Saul Goodman is played by Bob Odenkirk in spin-off prequel of Breaking Bad.

He said they were not decided till Season 2 whether there will be a relationship grown up between Kim and Jimmy. "We had zero idea what Kim's role would be in the series. In fact, I think the writers were still debating into season 2 if Kim and Jimmy had an intimate relationship prior to us meeting her in season 1, or were they just friends?" said Thomas Schnauz.

He added, "I wrote the line about the "sex robot voice" in episode 3, so I was in the camp of: "they started something but career took over and it didn't quite go anywhere." We knew Rhea was good when we saw her audition tape, but then seeing her in the role as we were filming season 1 — all the nuance, the humor, the gleam in her eyes — we knew we had a special combination with her and Bob."

All the last five seasons of Better Call Saul have been acclaimed worldwide for their excellent cinematography, brilliantly portraying the story and outstanding acting. Thomas Schnauz stated the writers are struggling hard and audience would "rewatch both Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul because of the way we wrote them: we didn't go in with an overall plan, and when we finished writing one episode, we weren't exactly sure what was going to happen next."

Thomas Schnauz has recently confirmed via Twitter that the team is currently in the process of shooting episode 6, and the preparations are underway for episode 7 (the halfway point of the final season).

Better Call Saul Season 6 doesn't have an official release date but it will be out sometime in 2022. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on television series.

Also Read: Better Call Saul Season 6 filming resumes after hiccups due to Bob Odenkirk health issues