Left Menu

Shraddha Kapoor sends birthday wishes to her 'Bapu' Shakti Kapoor

As veteran actor, Shakti Kapoor turned 69 on Friday, his daughter and Bollywood diva Shraddha Kapoor wished him in the most adorable way.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-09-2021 18:48 IST | Created: 03-09-2021 18:48 IST
Shraddha Kapoor sends birthday wishes to her 'Bapu' Shakti Kapoor
Veteran actor Shakti Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As veteran actor, Shakti Kapoor turned 69 on Friday, his daughter and Bollywood diva Shraddha Kapoor wished him in the most adorable way. Taking to her Instagram account, Shraddha posted an adorable mirror selfie with Shakti. Sharing the snap, the 'Aashiqui 2' star wrote, "Happiest birthday my Baapu," with a purple heart emoticon in the caption.

In the picture, the father-daughter duo can be seen twinning in black clothes as they pose for a mirror selfie together. The picture accumulated more than a million likes within a few hours of being posted on the photo-sharing platform.

Shakti Kapoor is known for his villainous and comic roles, having featured in more than 700 films throughout his career. He was spotted by late actor Sunil Dutt on the sets of 'Rocky' where he was later cast as the antagonist. However, Dutt felt that his name 'Sunil Sikanderlal Kapoor' wouldn't do justice to his villainous role, hence 'Shakti Kapoor' was born. Meanwhile, on the professional front, Shraddha will be next seen in projects like 'Chaalbaaz In London', which will be a reboot of the 1989 rom-com classic 'Chaalbaaz' directed by Pankaj Parashar, who helmed the original flick starring late legendary star Sridevi.

The actor has reportedly signed a three-film franchise based on the TV series 'Naagin', to be produced by Nikhil Dwivedi. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22000.176 to Beta Channel

Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22000.176 to Beta Channe...

 Global
2
Tennis-Bad weather forces suspension of Schwartzman v Anderson match

Tennis-Bad weather forces suspension of Schwartzman v Anderson match

 United States
3
Blue straggler - bigger, bluer star formed when one star eats up another

Blue straggler - bigger, bluer star formed when one star eats up another

 India
4
Recovery period from normal concussion can last up to one month

Recovery period from normal concussion can last up to one month

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021