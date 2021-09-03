Pixar's Turning Red updates, plot, cast & what we know more!

The upcoming animated coming-of-age fantasy comedy film Turning Red is scheduled to be theatrically released in the United States on March 11, 2022, by Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures. Turning Red's story revolves around a 13-year-old girl named Mei Mei, who turns into a red giant panda whenever she stressed out.

On November 26, 2018, Domee Shi confirmed that she was working on an unnamed film at the studio. She also said that the film was in the early stages of development, with the story still being worked on, and that "[she is] really excited to play in this new 90-minute film format."

On January 1, 2019, Shi said that she planned for the film to be "entertaining and emotional." On December 9, 2020, her film was announced with the title Turning Red, with the plot also being unveiled.

The synopsis of Disney and Pixar's Turning Red is: The story is set during the 2000s, Mei Lee (voiced by Rosalie Chiang) is a confident thirteen-year-old Chinese-Canadian girl who is torn between staying with her overprotective mother, Ming Lee's (Sandra Oh) obedient daughter and the chaos of adolescence. And, as if changes to her interests, relationships, and body weren't enough, whenever she gets too excited or stressed, she becomes a giant red panda.

In July Pixar released the trailer for Turning Red in which the writer cum director Domee Shi described the characters beautifully, and her work has been praised globally. We all turn red when anger gets the better of us. Based on this simple truth, the director has tackled the anxiety in the girl's character amusingly. She shows growing up isn't so easy, especially during your teenage years when you'd often have anger outbursts.

In order to bring the story of Turning Red to life, the Domee Shi works with every minute detail of what the characters need in their daily life. Probably, we will get to see more while the upcoming trailer releases. The director deserves kudos for her imagination power and for putting life into it.

On June 17, 2021, a Pixar insider confirmed the film would have a theatrical release after both Soul (2020) and Luca (2021) were assigned direct-to-digital releases on Disney+ in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

