Left Menu

Jason Momoa unveils first look of his new costume for 'Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom'

Setting the stage for the upcoming 'Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom' sequel, the new look for Aquaman has been unveiled by the movie's star Jason Momoa on his social media.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 06-09-2021 11:49 IST | Created: 06-09-2021 11:49 IST
Jason Momoa unveils first look of his new costume for 'Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom'
Jason Momoa's new costume from 'Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom' (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Setting the stage for the upcoming 'Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom' sequel, the new look for Aquaman has been unveiled by the movie's star Jason Momoa on his social media. Momoa shared images of himself as Arthur Curry. The first photo showed Momoa in the green and orange costume that's a throwback to the original comic book look.

A second image showed Momoa's film character Aquaman in a darker costume. "Second round. New suit. More action. #aquaman Aloha j" he wrote. According to Deadline, Momoa is currently in London filming the sequel. Earlier, the actor had taken to his Instagram to share a glimpse of his time in London saying, ''I am finally in England. It is sunny out, it's amazing, and I'm gonna start Aquaman 2 tomorrow. This is the last day of the brown. I'm gonna be a blonde. Supposedly [they] have more fun. I don't know about that. We'll test it out. But I'm excited to see [director] James [Wan], see my whole cast."'

For this sequel to DC's 2018 film 'Aquaman', James Wan will be returning to helm the film. Talking about the film, Wan said, "Aquaman 2 is very heavily inspired by Planet of the Vampires. You can take the boy out of horror, but you can never take the horror out of the boy."

Wan said the change comes "partially because they were not familiar with the comic book, which deals in this very lurid, strange world. People were taken aback that I didn't throw all that stuff away and make a dark, heavy film." He further continued, "But I didn't feel that would have been right for it. So with the second film, I feel it will be easier for people to accept where we go because I've already laid the foundation."

'Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom' has been written by David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick. As per Deadline, the film stars Momoa as Arthur Curry/Aquaman, Amber Heard as Mera, Patrick Wilson as Ocean Master, Dolph Lundgren as King Nereus, and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as Black Manta. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: UK minister: no decision yet on COVID-19 vaccines for healthy children; U.S. administers 374.5 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines -CDC and more

Health News Roundup: UK minister: no decision yet on COVID-19 vaccines for h...

 Global
2
Researchers develop new rheumatoid arthritis therapy with implanted cells that release drug

Researchers develop new rheumatoid arthritis therapy with implanted cells th...

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: New Zealand reports 20 local COVID-19 cases; Israel to present COVID-19 booster shot data to FDA experts and more

Health News Roundup: New Zealand reports 20 local COVID-19 cases; Israel to ...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 374.5 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines -CDC; Britain's COVID-19 cases up by 2.4% over past week and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 374.5 million doses of COVID-19 vaccin...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021