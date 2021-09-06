Left Menu

Mrunal Thakur joins the cast of Bhushan Kumar, Murad Khetani's Hindi remake of 'Thadam'

Bollywood actor Mrunal Thakur has joined the star cast of the Hindi remake of Tamil hit 'Thadam'. She will be acting in the upcoming film opposite the previously announced lead Aditya Roy Kapur.

ANI | Maharashtra (Mumbai) | Updated: 06-09-2021 12:46 IST | Created: 06-09-2021 12:46 IST
Mrunal Thakur joins the cast of Bhushan Kumar, Murad Khetani's Hindi remake of 'Thadam'
Mrunal Thakur (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bollywood actor Mrunal Thakur has joined the star cast of the Hindi remake of Tamil hit 'Thadam'. She will be acting in the upcoming film opposite the previously announced lead Aditya Roy Kapur. The 'Toofaan' actor, who has various remarkable characters to her credit, for the first time will be seen playing the role of a strong-headed cop.

Based on true events, this yet to be titled thriller directed by Vardhan Ketkar and produced by Bhushan Kumar and Murad Khetani will go on floors in October this year. Talking about joining the film's team, Mrunal shared, "When I heard the story of the film, I instantly knew that I needed to be a part of this film. My character is very intriguing and playing a cop has been on my checklist. This will be a very distinct role from all the characters I have played till now and I am looking forward to audiences watching this one."

Producer Bhushan Kumar talked about bringing Mrunal on board for the film and said, "When Murad Bhai and I were discussing the cop's character, we instantly thought of Mrunal. She has chosen many interesting roles in her films and also stood out with her performances in them. We thought that she would be perfect for this character and we are glad she is equally excited to be a part of this." Khetani also talked about how Mrunal was perfect for the role and continued, "We wanted someone who has a soft personality but could put on a strong face when needed. During my discussion with Bhushanji, we instantly thought of Mrunal for the role. When we approached her with this character, she was excited and quickly came on board. We are looking forward to working with her."

This Hindi remake of 'Thadam' is being produced by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series and Murad Khetani's Cine1 Studios. The original film was directed by Magizh Thirumeni. Apart from this, the producer duo, Kumar and Khetani, has announced multiple big projects, including the Kartik Aaryan-starrer 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' and Sandeep Vanga's next directorial venture 'Animal' starring Ranbir Kapoor. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: UK minister: no decision yet on COVID-19 vaccines for healthy children; U.S. administers 374.5 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines -CDC and more

Health News Roundup: UK minister: no decision yet on COVID-19 vaccines for h...

 Global
2
Researchers develop new rheumatoid arthritis therapy with implanted cells that release drug

Researchers develop new rheumatoid arthritis therapy with implanted cells th...

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: New Zealand reports 20 local COVID-19 cases; Israel to present COVID-19 booster shot data to FDA experts and more

Health News Roundup: New Zealand reports 20 local COVID-19 cases; Israel to ...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 374.5 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines -CDC; Britain's COVID-19 cases up by 2.4% over past week and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. administers 374.5 million doses of COVID-19 vaccin...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021