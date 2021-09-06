Olivia Wilde shows support for Harry Styles at his Las Vegas concert

Actor-filmmaker Olivia Wilde attended her boyfriend and singer Harry Styles' concert in Las Vegas, where he recently kicked off his highly anticipated Love On Tour show. As per Us Weekly, the 37-year-old actor wore a powder blue suit with wide-leg trousers while she watched her beau perform at the MGM Garden Arena on Saturday.

The show kicked off Styles' Love on Tour performances, which will keep him on the road until late November with concerts across the US. This is the Grammy-winning singer's first tour since going public with his girlfriend at his manager Azoff's January wedding. The actor and former One Direction member got together a few months after Wilde split from fiance Jason Sudeikis, with whom she shares son Otis and daughter Daisy.

Styles and Wilde met while filming 'Don't Worry Darling' last year. The professional relationship quickly blossomed into a romance, and though filming ended in February, their connection has only deepened. While touring is something they haven't experienced as a couple yet, the two are extremely supportive of each other's busy careers, even if that means they're apart sometimes.

"Olivia and Harry have an ease to their relationship, they love and support each other, but also let each other be free and work on their own," an insider revealed to Us Weekly in August, adding that they stay in "constant communication when they're not together" while they work on separate projects. The source continued, "Both of them respect the other's work and never want to get in the way of each other."

Wilde's appearance at the concert isn't too surprising. After they packed on the PDA in July on their Italian getaway, another insider explained that they don't like the idea of hiding their relationship. "The thing that works for them is that they don't hide their relationship from the public," the source told Us Weekly at the time. "They don't care who's around watching them pack on the PDA." (ANI)

