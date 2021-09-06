Crash Landing on You Season 2: Is it going to happen & what to expect?

It has been just a year since Crash Landing on You Season 1 dropped its finale on February 16, 2020, on tvN and Netflix. Thanks for its unique storyline. The South Korean drama won millions of viewership worldwide. No wonder most fans are now champing at the bit for Crash Landing on You Season 2.

The global viewers continue to demand Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin's presence in Crash Landing on You Season 2. Even Allure Korea chose Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin as 'Couple of the Year' of 2020. We already discussed about the petition which the K-drama fans have launched to compel the creators for working on it. The impression of the signature is close to 14K.

The petition reveals three main demands of the global lovers of Crash Landing on You – Reunion between Se-Ri, RiJeong-hyuk and the NK soldiers, Korean Reunification, and Se-Ri&RuJeong-hyuk getting married and starting a family. Accordingly, they claimed that the series deserves another season at least.

Moreover, the K-drama Crash Landing on You helped in reviving the Hallyu wave in Japan that dwindled for years. Son Ye-jin and Hyun Bin-starring series continue drawing viewers' attention in Japan. Watching this Crash Landing on You has become a syndrome in Japan despite her worsening relationship with South Korea.

Crash Landing on You is all about a South Korean chaebol heiress who, while paragliding in Seoul, South Korea, is swept up in a sudden storm, crash-lands in the North Korean portion of the DMZ, and meets a captain in the Korean People's Army. Over time, they fall in love, despite the divide and dispute between their respective countries.

If Netflix Crash Landing on You returns with Season 2, the plot is expected to center around the themes of political unrest between North and South Korea. It would be interesting to see how the director builds the love story in the backdrop of socio-political tensions between North and South Korea, reported by Film Daily.

However, the renewal of Crash Landing on You Season 2 could be delayed due to the prevailing Covid-19 pandemic. We will surely keep updating the news as soon as we get anything new. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates!

Also Read: Park Bo-gum spotted as keyboardist performing for ROK Navy