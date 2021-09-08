My Hero Academia Chapter 326: Deku & U.A. heroes to plan war against Shigaraki

The Japanese manga My Hero Academia's (aka Boku no Hero Academia) Chapter 326 will be released on Sunday, September 12, 2021. The leaks, spoilers and raw scans are expected to be out on coming Thursday.

My Hero Academia Chapter 326 will show Pro Hero Shota Aizawa is ready to bounce back to the villains. Previously we saw the civilians protest against Deku's joining in the U.A High because they believe Deku is actually Kid.

Ochako Uraraka gives a motivational speech. She says that she always loves to see people happy. She continues her motivating speech and requests to the civilians that they should lend Deku without any buts and ifs so that he can bring back their smile. Moreover, while Deku is willing to take the responsibilities of Quirks, the citizen should not demotivate him. He needs to learn more.

In Chapter 325 the civilians permit Deku to join the U.A High. Now the heroes will focus on the planning to deal with Shigaraki and the other villains in My Hero Academia Chapter 326.

Besides, we also saw Aizawa decided to fight back with the villains to save the country. The villains conquered the country and ravage it. The heroes are helpless; however, they are still in the hope to save their country by joining hands with Deku and Aizawa. My Hero Academia Chapter 326 or the next chapter might show all the heroes, Deku and Aizawa will attack the villains.

We will update the manga My Hero Academia Chapter 326 title, summary, and break details once the manga leaks are verified and translated into English by confirmed sources.

The Japanese manga My Hero Academia Chapter 326 will be available live to the readers at noon EST on Sunday.

If anyone wants to read My Hero Academia's previous chapters, they can get it for free on VIZ media, Shonen Jump, and MangaPlus's official website and platforms. Keep a tab on Devdiscourse for more spoilers on Japanese manga.

Also Read: Boruto Episode 215: Boruto, Sasuke & Naruto to take on Otsutsuki