Boruto Episode 215: Boruto, Sasuke & Naruto to take on Otsutsuki

BorutoNaruto Next Generations Episode 215 is one of the crucial episodes in the manga series and fans are ardently waiting for its storyline. The trailer for the Japanese anime Boruto Episode 215 is already out.

The upcoming episode titled "Kakugo", which means "Prepared" in Japanese. Boruto episode 215 is scheduled to release on September 12, 2021. The latest episode of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations airs every Sunday at 3:30 am EST.

Boruto Episode 215 will showcase the villagers of the Hidden Leave village are getting ready to confront Otsutsuki. Earlier Isshiki Otsutsuki revealed his identity following Kashin Koji's last ditch effort to stop him. While Isshiki was taunting Koji, his mask shrinks around his head, which would eventually reveal his identity as a clone of the Legendary SanninJiraiya. In Episode 215, we could see Otsutsuki trying a find a new vessel.

In Boruto Episode 214 Koji continues his attack of jutsu, but Isshiki instantly shrinks everything thrown at him. Isshiki realizes his situation, having lost Kawaki as a Vessel and having mere days left to live.

He congratulates and cursed Amado at the same time for his well-thought-out plan. The scientist receives his papers, becoming a Leaf citizen with them, and reveals that the bomb collar on Shikadai is a dud. Koji goes into Sage Mode to be able to somewhat keep up with Isshiki, still intending to win.

After blinding the Ōtsutsuki with Fire Style Jutsus, he attacks from above, using a Massive Rasengan, though Isshiki uses another of his unique jutsus, Daikokuten to drop enlarged columns he had stored in a pocket dimension onto Koji, stating that those pillars will now mark Koji Kashin's grave. Boruto Episode 215 will starts from here.

Boruto Episode 215 trailer reveals Koji is wounded. Naruto says Isshiki is a complete monster. As a result, only he and Sasuke will fight against Otsutsuki. In the meantime, Boruto appears and says "I can fight too. I fought with you against Momoshiki, didn't I?"

However, Sasuke tells that he and Naruto are ready to die at any moment for the Hidden Leaf Village. Boruto answered that he is too prepared to contribute his life for the Leaf village. Watch the trailer below.

Viewers can adjust the time zone according to their locations. They can watch Boruto Episode 215 on the official websites via AnimeLab, Crunchyroll, Funimation, and Hulu.

