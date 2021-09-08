Left Menu

Lily Collins, Charlie McDowell tie the knot

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 08-09-2021 13:42 IST | Created: 08-09-2021 13:42 IST
Actor Lily Collins and writer-director Charlie McDowell got married over the weekend in Dunton, Colorado.

The ''Emily in Paris'' star made the announcement in an Instagram post on Tuesday.

''I've never wanted to be someone's someone more than I do yours, and now I get to be your wife. ''On September 4th, 2021 we officially became each other's forever. I love you beyond @charliemcdowell…'' Collins, 32, captioned a photo of the couple kissing at the altar.

McDowell, best known for his feature directorial debut ''The One I Love'', also shared the news on Instagram.

''I married the most generous, thoughtful, and beautiful person I've ever known. I love you @lilyjcollins,'' the filmmaker wrote.

Collins announced their engagement last September on Instagram.

The couple first sparked dating rumours in July 2019, with Collins making their relationship social media official in August that year.

