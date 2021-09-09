Left Menu

Bob Odenkirk resumes filming 'Better Call Saul' final season post health scare

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 09-09-2021 10:29 IST | Created: 09-09-2021 10:11 IST
Image Credit: Flickr
Emmy nominee Bob Odenkirk is back on the set of the AMC series ''Better Call Saul'' after suffering from a heart attack over a month ago.

The 58-year-old star collapsed on location in Albuquerque, New Mexico, in late July while shooting for the sixth and final season of the ''Breaking Bad'' prequel show.

In an update on Twitter Wednesday, Odenkirk said he was happy to be working again.

''Back to work on Better Call Saul! So happy to be here and living this specific life surrounded by such good people,'' he said.

''BTW this is makeup pro-Cheri Montesanto making me not ugly for shooting!'' wrote the actor alongside a photo with the make-up artist.

Odenkirk previously thanked his family, friends, and well-wishers for being constant support when he was on the road to recovery from ''a small heart attack''.

The final season of ''Better Call Saul'' is most likely to air early next year.

