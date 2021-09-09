Killing Eve Season 4: Jodie Comer gets emotional as show nears its end

The filming for Killing Eve Season 4 was initially planned in July last year but the production was later delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The good news is that the fourth season's filming finally started on June 7, 2021. Additionally, the producers of Killing Eve, AMC Networks and Sid Gentle Films Ltd are working on a spinoff.

A specific air date for Killing Eve Season 4 is not announced yet, but BBC America confirmed the drama is set to premiere in 2022.

BBC America and AMC declared Killing Eve Season 4 will be the final season of the British spy thriller series. As Eve Polastri (Sandra Oh) and Villanelle's (Jodie Comer) journey is coming to an end, it's going to be fantastic and crazy. Fans can expect a memorable final season.

Recently Speaking to NBC, Jodie Comer opened up about filming her final scenes as psychopathic assassin Villanelle. "I had a little moment where I saw the clapperboard and I had a kind of lump in my throat," she said.

When asked if she was already mourning the loss of Villanelle, she added: "Not yet, because I cannot let myself. I have two months left [of filming]."

She continued: "It is like a marathon. If you are at the start you cannot think of the finish."

The series follows Eve Polastri a British intelligence investigator tasked with capturing psychopathic assassin Villanelle. The relationship between Eve Polastri and Villanelle will remain central to the plot of Killing Eve Season 4. The pair is drawn to one another, and the upcoming installment will portray whether they will live happily ever after.

Each season of the drama is headed by a new writer. The eighth episode of the final season is penned by Sex Education's Laura Neal. The previous seasons have been written by Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Oscar-winner Emerald Fennell.

Although the plot is kept secret, however, Suzanne Heathcote, the head writer cum EP hinted at the plot. "I just think they couldn't get shot again. Or stabbed. Of course, they are on a bridge and there's all sorts of drama that they could have happened there. I think that what was really appealing was for both of them to have an honest conversation, which we rarely see — particularly with the revelation in the earlier scene that they were both complicit in somebody else's death."

Currently, the filming is not ended yet. We will keep updating on Killing Eve Season 4 as soon as we get any updates. Till then stay tuned!

