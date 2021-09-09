More presenters announced for this year's Creative Arts Emmys

The Television Academy has announced the second batch of presenters confirmed for the Creative Arts Emmy Awards, which will be bestowed across three ceremonies on September 11-12, at LA Live in downtown Los Angeles. As per Deadline, the second batch of presenters including Deon Cole, Bernadette Peters, Ming-Na Wen and more were revealed on Wednesday by the Television Academy.

Below is the complete list of the newly announced presenters: - Tichina Arnold from 'The Neighborhood', - W. Kamau Bell from 'United Shades of America', - Tituss Burgess from 'Central Park', - Nicole Byer from 'Nailed It!; Wipe Out', - Jamie Chung from 'Lovecraft Country', - Deon Cole from 'Black-ish', - Lisa Edelstein from 'The Kominsky Method', - Dule Hill from 'The Wonder Years', - Maz Jobrani from 'Gander', - Ross Mathews from 'RuPaul's Drag Race', - Thuso Mbedu from 'The Underground Railroad', - Bernadette Peters from 'Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist', - June Diane Raphael from 'Grace and Frankie', - Jana Schmieding from 'Rutherford Falls', - Drew and Jonathan Scott from 'Property Brothers', - Paul Scheer from 'Black Monday', - Randy and Jason Sklar from 'Cheap Seats', - Chrishell Stause from 'Selling Sunset', - Michelle Visage from 'RuPaul's Drag Race' and - Ming-Na Wen from 'The Mandalorian; The Book of Boba Fett'

Earlier, as per People magazine, the Academy had announced that the number of people allowed on the red carpet will be "very limited" out of an "abundance of caution and for the safety of Emmy nominees, guests and media." Much of the US has been experiencing a surge in COVID-19 cases due to the more contagious Delta variant of the virus.

As the summer months wane and fall approaches, public health experts fear that cases will only continue to rise, partially because of increased testing when students return to schools and universities. The Emmy ceremonies are set for September 11 at 5 pm PT and September 12 at 1 pm and 5 pm They will be edited into a two-hour broadcast to air on September 18 at 8 pm ET/PT on FXX. (ANI)

