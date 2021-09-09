Can Hanna Season 3 could be out in 2021: Creator promises an ‘exciting third act’

Fans are most delighted that Hanna is returning with Season 3. Enthusiasts are ardently waiting to know the rest part of the story that left viewers in shadow. Now when will Hanna Season 3 be out? We will round up everything revealed till today about Hanna Season 3.

When Could Hanna Season 3 be released on Amazon Prime?

The renewal for the third part of the action-thriller drama Hanna was announced during the lockdown period on July 3, 2020. As a result, the production was delayed. However, the principal photography started on February 2021 in Prague, Czech Republic.

The filming is still underway, so after completing the shooting it might take six months for the post-production works. As the official release date is yet to be announced, we might expect Hanna Season 3 to be released by early 2022 or mid-2022.

What could be the plot for Hanna Season 3?

Hanna ((Esmé Creed-Miles) Season 2 ends with Hanna arriving in Barcelona to save Gelder from Sandy. But Sandy has killed Gelder and Clara escapes with Kat, Gelder's daughter. Following Gelder's murder, Carmichael arrives in Barcelona. Hanna, Clara, and Kat hide in a hillside villa. Hanna returns to the hotel and recovers Gelder's target list.

Marissa helps Hanna to find the list. Before returning with Marissa to help in destroying Utrax, Hanna tells Clara to reunite with her mother. Hanna Season 3 will continue from the end of Season 2.

Official Synopsis of the crime thriller series Hanna:

"Hanna (Esmé Creed-Miles) is a 15-year-old girl living with Erik, the only man she has ever known, as her father, in a remote part of a forest in Poland. Erik once recruited pregnant women into a CIA program, code name UTRAX, where the children's DNA was enhanced in order to create super-soldiers. When Erik falls in love with Johanna, Hanna's mother, he rescues baby Hanna and they flee. The CIA then orders their on-site agent, Marissa, to shut down the project and eliminate all the babies."

The writer, creator David Farr spoke to Express.co.uk about the series of Amazon Prime. He stated, "I'm absolutely thrilled to be able to give HANNA a third season."

"When we set out on this journey, I had in my mind a drama that would excavate Hanna's past, challenge her in entirely new ways and answer the question: can she ever belong?

"I am truly grateful to Amazon and NBCU that we are able to continue that vision. I am also deeply indebted to Esmé Creed-Miles and to MireilleEnos for their continuing commitment and enormous talent as we take Hanna and Marissa into new and unexplored terrain. It's going to be an exciting third act."

Who are the cast for Hanna Season 3?

Esmé Creed-Miles and Mireille Enos are returning to reprise their roles as Hanna and Marissa Wiegler in Hanna Season 3. The other cast members to return to the series include Dermot Mulroney (as John Carmichael), Áine Rose Daly (Sandy Phillips), and CherrelleSkeete (Terri Miller).

In an interview with Express.co.uk earlier back in 2019, Enos did also reveal she hoped Joel Kinnaman (Erik Heller) could be back in flashbacks.

She said: "I keep begging David Farr if we're lucky enough to get a third season to have a flashback episode where we bring the father back in. I think that will be fun. But who knows?"

Currently, Hanna Season 3 is under production and its release date is yet to be announced. We will keep updating the news as soon as we get anything new on the series. Till then stay tuned!

