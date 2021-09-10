Left Menu

Rajinikanth's first look from 'Annaatthe' is out

Friday started on a great note for Rajinikanth's fans as the superstar's first look from his film 'Annaatthe' was unveiled today.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 10-09-2021 13:33 IST | Created: 10-09-2021 13:33 IST
Rajinikanth's first look from 'Annaatthe' is out
Rajinikanth (Image source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Friday started on a great note for Rajinikanth's fans as the superstar's first look from his film 'Annaatthe' was unveiled today. In the poster, Rajinikanth can be seen sporting a traditional vesti and shirt.

Sun Pictures, the production banner bankrolling the movie, shared the poster with fans on social media. Rajinikanth's stylish look has impressed netizens.

"Thalaivaa first look is awesome! All the best to everyone," a fan tweeted. "You look so good. Can't wait to watch this film," another user wrote on Twitter.

Helmed by Siva, 'Annaatthe' also stars Nayanthara, Keerthy Suresh, Khushboo and Prakash Raj. The movie, which is now scheduled to release on November 4, was postponed several times due to the production delays caused by the coronavirus pandemic. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
DriveNets: Heavy Reading Survey of Network Operators Finds Only 7% Fully Satisfied with Incumbent Networking Vendors

DriveNets: Heavy Reading Survey of Network Operators Finds Only 7% Fully Sat...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample; Marine creature dubbed 'the mothership' was primordial scourge and more

Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sa...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: U.S. university, energy firm hail test of energy fusion project; NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. university, energy firm hail test of energy fusio...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: U.S. university, energy firm hail test of energy fusion project; NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. university, energy firm hail test of energy fusio...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021